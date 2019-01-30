[January 08, 2019] New IRI Capability Offers Retailers Solution to Recapture Millions of Dollars in Lost Sales by Optimizing On-Shelf Availability

As brick-and-mortar retailers strive for growth in a highly competitive landscape, having shelves stocked appropriately is critical. The complex retail supply chain ecosystem, steep inventory costs and in-store execution challenges often make it difficult for retailers to forecast, order and shelve products efficiently. As a result, out-of-stock situations cost retailers in the U.S. approximately $47.4 billion each year. The latest IRI® Point of View, "On-Shelf Availability: Fueling Profitability, Customer Loyalty and Topline Sales Growth," demonstrates how enhanced on-shelf availability can improve both customer experience and sales growth. The report also introduces a groundbreaking new solution to on-shelf availability challenges that leverages advanced technology to capture tens of millions of dollars in incremental sales annually. "A focus on on-shelf availability is a way to ensure that customers are satisfied and that retailers capture every potential dollar from each shopper, on every shopping occasion. Retailers have often tried to avoid out-of-stock challenges by investing in inventory, but empty shelves are often the result of poor in-store execution, rather than a lack of product," said Brad Shelton, president of Retail Collaboration Gateway (News - Alert) solutions for IRI. "At the moment of purchase, the availability that truly matters is availability on the shelf - not the stockroom." In the past, the disconnect between stockroom and shelf, along with other on-shelf availability challenges, was addressed through extensive and time-consuming manual shelf audits. Today's retailers are looking for more efficient processes to ensure they can consistently deliver the instant gratification in-store shoppers seek. The IRI On-Shelf Availability Optimizer™ solution was developed to address in-store exeution problems that lead to out-of-stock situations. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology, the solution integrates the discordant, disparate data sets that track products along the supply chain and in stores, creates near-real-time insights, and alerts in-store employees of out-of-stock situations in near-real time, often before they impact shoppers.



In a case study with a major grocery retailer, the IRI On-Shelf Availability Optimizer solution alerted in-store employees to an average of 6,000 inventory defects per day across 700-plus stores. Each alert allowed the retailer to recapture an average of $68 in sales, translating to tens of millions in just a few months. "Retailers that can capitalize on the vast technological and data science advances to drive sales growth will be winners in a competitive marketplace where every dollar counts," said Prakash Tilwani, executive vice president of supply chain and media solutions at IRI. "The On-Shelf Availability Optimizer solution ensures that at the critical point of purchase, retailers are in position to provide excellent customer service, build loyalty and capture value."

