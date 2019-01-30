|
|[January 08, 2019]
|
New IRI Capability Offers Retailers Solution to Recapture Millions of Dollars in Lost Sales by Optimizing On-Shelf Availability
As brick-and-mortar retailers strive for growth in a highly competitive
landscape, having shelves stocked appropriately is critical. The complex
retail supply chain ecosystem, steep inventory costs and in-store
execution challenges often make it difficult for retailers to forecast,
order and shelve products efficiently. As a result, out-of-stock
situations cost retailers in the U.S. approximately $47.4 billion each
year. The latest IRI® Point of View, "On-Shelf
Availability: Fueling Profitability, Customer Loyalty and Topline Sales
Growth," demonstrates how enhanced on-shelf availability can improve
both customer experience and sales growth. The report also introduces a
groundbreaking new solution to on-shelf availability challenges that
leverages advanced technology to capture tens of millions of dollars in
incremental sales annually.
"A focus on on-shelf availability is a way to ensure that customers are
satisfied and that retailers capture every potential dollar from each
shopper, on every shopping occasion. Retailers have often tried to avoid
out-of-stock challenges by investing in inventory, but empty shelves are
often the result of poor in-store execution, rather than a lack of
product," said Brad Shelton, president of Retail Collaboration Gateway (News - Alert)
solutions for IRI. "At the moment of purchase, the availability that
truly matters is availability on the shelf - not the stockroom."
In the past, the disconnect between stockroom and shelf, along with
other on-shelf availability challenges, was addressed through extensive
and time-consuming manual shelf audits. Today's retailers are looking
for more efficient processes to ensure they can consistently deliver the
instant gratification in-store shoppers seek.
The IRI On-Shelf Availability Optimizer™ solution was developed to
address in-store exeution problems that lead to out-of-stock
situations. Powered by artificial intelligence and machine-learning
technology, the solution integrates the discordant, disparate data sets
that track products along the supply chain and in stores, creates
near-real-time insights, and alerts in-store employees of out-of-stock
situations in near-real time, often before they impact shoppers.
In a case study with a major grocery retailer, the IRI On-Shelf
Availability Optimizer solution alerted in-store employees to an average
of 6,000 inventory defects per day across 700-plus stores. Each alert
allowed the retailer to recapture an average of $68 in sales,
translating to tens of millions in just a few months.
"Retailers that can capitalize on the vast technological and data
science advances to drive sales growth will be winners in a competitive
marketplace where every dollar counts," said Prakash Tilwani, executive
vice president of supply chain and media solutions at IRI. "The On-Shelf
Availability Optimizer solution ensures that at the critical point of
purchase, retailers are in position to provide excellent customer
service, build loyalty and capture value."
About the Report
"On-Shelf Availability: Fueling Profitability, Customer Loyalty and
Topline Sales Growth" is a free report available from IRI. To download
the report, visit https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-US/Insights/Publications/Solve-Out-of-Stocks.
About the IRI Partner Ecosystem
IRI fundamentally believes that delivering differentiated growth for
clients requires deep, highly integrated partnering with a variety of
best-of-breed companies. As such, IRI works closely with a broad range
of industry leaders across multiple industries and sectors to create
innovative joint solutions, services and access to capabilities to help
its clients more effectively collaborate and compete in their various
markets and exceed their growth objectives. IRI is committed to its
partnership philosophy and continues to actively enhance its open
ecosystem of partners through alliances, joint ventures, acquisitions
and affiliations. The IRI Partner Ecosystem includes such leading
companies as 84.51°, Adobe (News - Alert), The Boston Consulting Group, Clavis
Insights, comScore, Data Plus Math, Edison, Experian, GfK, Gigwalk,
Google, Ipsos, Jumpshot, Mastercard Advisors, MaxPoint, Omnicom, One
Click Retail, Oracle (News - Alert), Pinterest, Research Now/SSI, Simulmedia, SPINS,
Univision, Viant and others.
About IRI
IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and
forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations,
retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses.
A confluence of major external events - a change in consumer buying
habits, big data coming into its own, advanced analytics and
personalized consumer activation - is leading to a seismic shift in
drivers of success in all industries. With the largest repository of
purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated on an
on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the
personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients
around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant,
capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key
constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information,
visit www.iriworldwide.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005195/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]