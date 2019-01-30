[January 08, 2019] New CEO of Enea Recruited

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) today announces the recruitment of Jan Haglund as new CEO of Enea. As communicated in November 2018, Anders Lidbeck will resign as CEO and subject to the 2019 annual general meeting so electing, become new chairman of the board. Jan Haglund brings 25 years of international experience from the telecom industry. He has spent his career working for the Swedish telecom giant Ericsson, where he is currently heading Product Portfolio and R&D for Digital Services. He is very well connected in the industry. Stationed in Silicon Valley he was heading up Ericsson's IP and Broadband division and he also worked as Technical Director for Ericsson in Japan for a few years. Over the years he has held several relevant positions with responsibilities including investment decisions for products and M&A activities, and he is extremely well versed in all the major technologies and markets shifts affecting Enea's business today. Jan Haglund will assume the position as new CEO of Enea in connection with the Enea's annual general meeting May 6, 2019. For more information visit www.enea.com/investors or contact: Anders Skarin

Chairman of the Board

E-mail: ir@enea.com Anders Lidbeck

President & CEO

E-mail: anders.lidbeck@enea.com Julia Steffensen,

Executive Assistant

Phone: +46-70-971-03-33

About Enea Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com







