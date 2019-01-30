[January 07, 2019] New Personal Storage Solutions from Western Digital Put Consumers in Control of Their Digital Content

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2019 ( CES (News - Alert) ® 2019), Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) today unveiled several innovative solutions, allowing consumers to capture, organize and share their personal content with extreme speed and simplicity. In addition to new and upcoming portable SSDs and a USB drive cloud backup service, the company is demonstrating an ultra-high capacity flash drive prototype - all of which put consumers in charge of their photos, videos and files, enabling them to store more content and access it on the go any time inspiration strikes. "We continue to evolve our products to help consumers find new ways of enjoying the content that matters the most," said David Ellis, vice president of product marketing, Western Digital (News - Alert) . "Our latest offerings reinforce Western Digital's commitment to delivering a wide range of personal storage solutions that offer ruggedness, speed, reliability and ease of use." Western Digital is showcasing its latest and upcoming SanDisk (News - Alert) ® and WD® brand offerings at CES 2019 which include: SanDisk Extreme PRO® Portable SSD : SanDisk brand's high-performing portable SSD, with estimated availability in Spring 2019, will deliver blazing-fast sustained performance at up to 1GB/s transfer speeds* and will seek to deliver IP55-rated durability 2 ; ideal for creative professionals who want to move massive files quickly and do real-time editing directly from the drive.

: SanDisk brand's high-performing portable SSD, with estimated availability in Spring 2019, will deliver blazing-fast sustained performance at up to 1GB/s transfer speeds* and will seek to deliver IP55-rated durability ; ideal for creative professionals who want to move massive files quickly and do real-time editing directly from the drive. My Passport® Go : The latest addition to WD's award-winning My Passport family, the My Passport Go SSD features up to 1TB 1 of portable SSD storage in a durable, convenient form factor that includes an integrated cable and rubber bumper. Built to travel, the My Passport Go is great for anyone looking for SSD performance on the go.

The latest addition to WD's award-winning My Passport family, the My Passport Go SSD features up to 1TB of portable SSD storage in a durable, convenient form factor that includes an integrated cable and rubber bumper. Built to travel, the My Passport Go is great for anyone looking for SSD performance on the go. SanDisk Flashback ™ : Available for two of SanDisk's popular USB drives, Flashback is a new cloud back up service that creates an online copy of USB drive content, so consumers can easily view, search and share their files even if their drive is lost or left at home.

™ Available for two of SanDisk's popular USB drives, Flashback is a new cloud back up service that creates an online copy of USB drive content, so consumers can easily view, search and share their files even if their drive is lost or left at home. SanDisk 4TB1 USB-C™ Prototype: Continuing its legacy of technology milestones, the company will demonstrate the world's highest-capacity portable flash drive. It's a whopping 4TB1 of flash memory in an impressively compact form factor, currently in prototype form.



Western Digital enables the possibilities of data, offering the industry's broadest portfolio of products and solutions to help consumers access, share and store their personal content with confidence. For more information, visit our websites: Western Digital, WD and SanDisk. * Read speeds up to 1GB/s; write speeds may be lower. Performance may be lower depending on drive capacity, host device, usage conditions and other factors. 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes.

1 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less.

2 IEC (News - Alert) 60529 IP55: Can withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact would not interfere with operation.

About Western Digital Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are marketed under the G-Technology™, HGST, SanDisk®, Tegile™, Upthere™ and WD® brands. © 2019 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk, the SanDisk logo, WD, the WD logo, Flashback, My Passport, and SanDisk Extreme PRO are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. USB-C™ is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change without notice. Pictures shown may vary from actual products. Not all products are available in all regions of the world. Western Digital Technologies, Inc. is the seller of record and licensee in the Americas of SanDisk® products. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including the expected availability, benefits, capabilities, capacity, performance, speed and/or other features of the My Passport Go SSD, SanDisk Flashback service, SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD and SanDisk 4TB flash drive prototype. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate including, among others: changes to specifications from standards organizations, volatility in global economic conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage ecosystem; impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components; actions by competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC (News - Alert) "), including the company's most recently filed periodic report, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006072/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]