[January 07, 2019] New TeacherFunder Platform to Launch, Helping Teachers Close the Personal Financial Gap to Fund Classroom Supplies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that teachers pour all of themselves into educating children and shaping their futures, including spending their own money for supplies, field trips and class projects. In fact, according to a study by the National Center of Education Statistics, 94 percent of public-school teachers report they pay out of pocket for school supplies, spending an average of $480 a year, which is nearly double the federal tax deduction of $250. On January 15, TeacherFunder, a new fundraising and social platform, is set to launch, helping close the personal financial gap for teachers. TeacherFunder was created to support teachers who are trying to make a difference in their schools, their community, and their students' lives. Whether a teacher needs money for a field trip, classroom supplies, or a new set of books, TeacherFunder is a resource they can use to start receiving funding through public donations. "We are pleased to offer this new crowdfunding source designed specifically for hard-workingteachers who do so much, but earn so little money," said Michael Paladino, CEO of TeacherFunder. "With TeacherFunder, teachers will no longer need to stretch already limited dollars to pay for important classroom supplies or other learning initiatives, or sacrifice projects altogether. Now, everyone will have a chance to support teachers across the country."



TeacherFunder makes the process quick and easy by removing the red tape and connecting teachers directly to funding sources. Teachers simply register, create a profile, which can include a photo and a short biography, and let donors know why they need funding and how it will be used. Teachers can also use their profile page to interact with parents and students from their school – the people who know them best and are most likely to want to help. Links to the teacher profile page can also be shared anywhere, including the teacher's social media pages. Unlike other sites, TeacherFunder does not charge a platform fee. A minimal 3.9 percent, plus $1 is taken from each donation to process through merchants. All of the remaining money goes directly to the teachers.

To learn more about this new fundraising tool for teachers or to create a profile, visit TeacherFunder.com.



About TeacherFunder TeacherFunder is crowdfunding and social platform designed to help students and their parents easily donate money for classroom supplies, fieldtrips and more, taking the sole responsibility of funding off of teachers. For more information, visit TeacherFunder.com. Media Contact

Paul Scruton

Phone: 626-343-4557

Email: 207041@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-teacherfunder-platform-to-launch-helping-teachers-close-the-personal-financial-gap-to-fund-classroom-supplies-300773852.html SOURCE TeacherFunder.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]