|[January 07, 2019]
New Continuum Data Centers Announces the Acquisition of Flagship West Chicago Data Center
IT infrastructure service provider New Continuum Holdings Corporation,
which operates New
Continuum Data Centers (New Continuum), today announces the
acquisition of the company's flagship mission critical data center
located at 603 Discovery Drive in West Chicago, Illinois. The facility,
which was officially acquired in late December, was originally
purpose-built as a data center by the previous owner. Post Road Group, a
leading real estate bridge lender and investor in U.S. middle-market
telecommunications infrastructure, provided the senior debt financing
for this transaction.
"We are excited about providing New Continuum capital to finance the
acquisition of this data center. We look forward to working with the New
Continuum team as they continue to execute their business plan," said
Jason Carney, Managing Director, Post Road Group.
New Continuum began leasing the property in the fall of 2013 when it
commenced construction on a redevelopment project for the building. The
Company began operating a multi-tenant data center on the premises in
2015 when the initial construction was completed, and then added
incremental cooling capacity in the summer of 2018. Leveraging the rich
infrastructure of the existing facility, New Continuum has established
itself as a leader in innovating andadopting new technologies in
multi-tenant data center services.
"This is a major milestone for New Continuum," adds Eli D. Scher,
founder, Chairman and CEO of New Continuum. "When we began this
re-development project, it was always our objective to eventually own
the underlying real estate asset as well. With this transaction
completed, we can now begin the next chapter in New Continuum's
evolution as an owner and operator of this critical data center."
In addition to the upgrades already made in the physical plant, New
Continuum has invested heavily in recruiting world-class engineers and
constructing next generation connectivity services. New Continuum also
engages in broader, community-wide efforts to support its customers'
activities. The flagship data center is Open-IX
certified and New Continuum is a member of the Open19
Foundation as well as the Enterprise
Ethereum Alliance.
To learn more about New Continuum please visit: newcontinuum.net.
About New Continuum Data Centers
New Continuum Data Centers (New Continuum or NCDC) is a multi-tenant
data center operator in the western Chicago suburbs. NCDC operates an
80,000 square foot, purpose-built, concurrently maintainable facility in
West Chicago, IL. NCDC offers highly flexible wholesale and retail
colocation services to enterprises and small businesses. New Continuum's
products range from basic colocation to private cages, private suites
and secured data halls. Additionally, NCDC offers unique connectivity
and peering solutions through its partnership with United
IX. New Continuum's 2N power design can accommodate some of the
highest density cabinet footprints, and with its efficient technologies
and robust cooling infrastructure it can deliver leading edge PUEs. To
learn more, please visit www.newcontinuum.net,
or call 877-432-2656.
About Post Road Group
Post Road Group is a privately held, SEC (News - Alert) registered investment advisor
based in Stamford, CT. Post Road invests across various industries, with
a focus on real estate, telecommunications, media, technology (TMT), and
healthcare services. Post Road provides flexible bridge, mezzanine and
preferred equity financing solutions to real estate owners throughout
the United States. Visit: www.postroadgroup.com.
