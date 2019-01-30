|
|[January 07, 2019]
New Whitepaper Offers Smart City Roadmap for Public Power Utilities
American
Public Power Association, the voice of not-for-profit,
community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide,
and SmartEnergy
IP™, a division of SmartMark
Communications, announced today the release of "Creating
a Smart City Roadmap for Public Power Utilities" whitepaper. The
publication, prepared by SmartEnergy IP's smart city subject matter
expert, provides a roadmap for cities and utilities considering
implementing a smart city program.
The paper offers guidelines and recommendations for public power
utilities, while recognizing that each utility is as unique as the
community it serves. It also lays out key questions to consider in the
process of implementing a smart cities program, including which
stakeholders to include in the planning, which materials to develop to
support the project, and other key operational considerations.
Key takeaways include:
-
he definition of "smart cities" is not universally agreed upon. The
Association defines a smart city in the whitepaper as a city that
betters the lives of residents and businesses through mindful
investments and deployments of advanced technologies.
-
Public power utilities need to engage in conversations early in the
process to make sure there is proper coordination, as well as to
ensure their interests are not superseded.
-
There are risks associated with utilities not engaging with the public
and private sector on smart city initiatives.
-
In a smart city environment, the public and private sectors must
align, and stakeholders, which at times have opposing interests, must
communicate and coordinate with each other.
-
Public power utilities must take a proactive role in shaping the smart
city vision for their service territories.
"Public power utilities play a unique and important role in smart city
efforts," said Paul Zummo, the Association's director of policy research
and analysis. "This roadmap serves as a first step in educating public
power utilities about how they can be leaders in smart city efforts as
part of their transformation to utilities of the future."
"It is a pivotal time for today's utilities as they undergo industry
transformation," SmartEnergy IP founder and CEO Juliet Shavit said. "We
were pleased to help with this paper since public power companies play a
critical role in the future development of their communities. From smart
grid to smart cities, they must leverage the latest advancements in
connected technologies to improve the well-being of their citizens."
The paper includes a section that outlines an initial set of questions
that can lead to a preliminary smart city blueprint. It looks to break
down what public power utilities must do to engage and lead the smart
city conversation, and includes a proposed "map" to begin laying
information down into a shareable internal and external document to help
communicate internally and to stakeholders the utility's smart city plan.
To view the whitepaper click here.
About American Public Power Association
The American
Public Power Association is the voice of not-for-profit,
community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.
The Association represents public power before the federal government to
protect the interests of the more than 49 million people that public
power utilities serve, and the 93,000 people they employ.
About SmartEnergy IP
SmartEnergy IP is a strategic communications and research organization
within SmartMark Communications dedicated to helping articulate the
benefits of energy technology investment and innovation for consumers.
As utilities implement smart energy initiatives there are ways to ensure
that customers are best prepared to make smart energy choices and
positively support these programs.
Furthermore, as utilities develop their roadmaps for the future,
SmartEnergy IP helps utilities and stakeholders define the technology
and business requirements necessary to develop and implement
customer-focused programs that benefit communities and meet policy goals.
