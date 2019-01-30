|
|[January 07, 2019]
|
New Heart Biometric Technology Confirms Your Identity and Measures Your Health via Advanced Auto Steering Wheel and Wearable Technology
EKG biometrics innovator B-Secur officially introduced its collection of
powerful EKG authentication and wellness algorithms, HeartKey, at the
2019 Pepcom Digital Experience! This technology, with applications in
the automotive and wearable technology industries, will soon be
available in vehicles, top fitness trackers and smart wear of the future
through partnerships with Analog Devices (News - Alert), Inc. (ADI), Cypress
Semiconductor and NXP Semiconductors.
Built on the premise that an individual's cardiac rhythm is completely
unique just like their fingerprints or iris, HeartKey identifies and
authenticates users by measuring specific points in their heartbeat.
These bespoke algorithms serve different areas to protect the
increasingly connected world. HeartKey secures real-time health
and wellness insights, optimized to provide on-device authentication and
wellness information on devices of the future.
"HeartKey's algorithms offer greater security that protects not only our
devices and vehicles, but more importantly, our physical health and
safety," said Alan Foreman, CEO of B-Secur. "One of the most flexible
and convenient authentication methods available, HeartKey technology
also allows users to unlock deep, data-driven insights into their own
ealth and wellness."
Beyond authentication, HeartKey enable users to constantly assess and
monitor the muscular and electrical state of the heart in real-world
settings. B-Secur's algorithms can detect potentially dangerous changes
in heart rate and rhythm, stress levels, fatigue, respiration and atrial
fibrillation.
Utilized in mobility, future vehicles' steering wheels will be able to
provide identification, access personalized services as well as monitor
driver stress, alertness and cardiac conditions to improve the in-cabin
experience and potentially save lives.
Wearables with B-Secur technology will be transformed into
near-medical-grade devices that can provide earlier detection of
abnormal heart conditions, identify stress and fatigue factors, prevent
injury and create personalized fitness goals.
Smart wear with HeartKey technology enables real-time insight of the
uniformed worker, enabling improved health, safety, security and data
insights not possible before. When used in the home or other
environments, the technology could enable a more flexible method of the
detection of cardiac conditions enabling the early intervention and
prevention of potentially fatal conditions.
As an internal metric, the EKG carries inherent security benefits as it
is much more difficult to counterfeit a heart rate pattern.
Additionally, it provides a continuous passive state of authentication
and uses dynamic indicators to confirm the vitality and presence of the
user.
About B-Secur
B-Secur is the next generation in biometrics, creating software
solutions that use ECG/EKG biometrics for user authentication and
beyond, to health and wellness metrics. We develop licensing
partnerships for unique, tailored solutions based on security and health
monitoring. Learn more: https://www.b-secur.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005158/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]