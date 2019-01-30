[January 06, 2019] New OWC ClingOn Secures Connected Workflows

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company announced the availability of their revolutionary new ClingOn cable stabilizer. Dropping a cable during work sessions or file transfers can be debilitating to productivity levels — especially for high volume professional workflows. The OWC ClingOn is designed to hedge the risk of a dropped cable by dramatically reducing the ongoing cable strain of external devices with USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 connection ports, and virtually eliminating inadvertent cable drops. The innovative ClingOn is easy to install. Its soft foam interior forms a snug fit to the connector, helping to eliminate the wiggling and pulling that leads to slipped connections on external drives and gear. The ClingOn's rigid outer shell is formed from strong plastic to protect cables and features a strong adhesive to secure the connector to the drive's enclosure. The ClingOn is compatible with any USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 device that has room for attachment. The OWC ClingOn: a tiny connector that is asy to use and can make a giant difference within productive and creative workflows.



Availability and Pricing

The OWC ClingOn will begin shipping in mid-January at Macsales.com: ClingOn (1 Pk) OWCTC3GRIP1PK MSRP: $9.95

ClingOn (2 Pk) OWCTB3DRIP2PK MSRP: $18.95 About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded by Larry O'Connor when he was 14 years old in 1988, is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Our trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable digital assets and expand their hardware's capabilities to keep up with the demands and evolution of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step installation and support videos. In everything we do at OWC, we believe in making a better world where technology inspires imagination and everything is possible.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook , Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. © 2019 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-owc-clingon-secures-connected-workflows-300773300.html SOURCE OWC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]