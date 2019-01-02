[January 04, 2019] New 'Liftopia Experiences' Curated Ski & Snowboard Trips Make It Easy And Affordable To Access The Mountains

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftopia, the largest online and mobile marketplace for ski lift tickets and mountain activities, today introduced Liftopia Experiences - curated, hosted trips that include round-trip transportation to ski resorts along with lift tickets, rentals, lessons, accommodations and more. Offerings include ski and snowboard trips, learn to ski or snowboard, local brewery visits and snow tubing excursions. Consumers can book Liftopia Experiences in major metro markets in the U.S. and Canada including Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York City, Minneapolis and Toronto. Prices start at $89 per person and include hosts trained to make trips easy and fun. "Liftopia has always been about improving accessibility to the mountains, and Liftopia Experiences is our next step to decrease friction for customers looking to enjoy more time outside in the winter," said Evan Reece, CEO of Liftopia. "These trips take the guesswork out of getting to the mountains for people new to skiing and snowboarding, and they provide relaxing and fun alternatives to seasoned customers looking to remove the stress of driving. Liftopia Experiences help us move closer to delivering on our belief that everyone deserves access to the mountains, regardless of the time of year." Liftopia Experiences feature transportation in luxury coaches to nearby ski resorts, with a focus on introducing newcomers to mountain sports and an overall high-quality experience. Specially-trained mountain experts, Liftopia Hosts, provide guidance from where to pick up rentals, to getting to lesson areas, to insider knowledge on the best slopes for all skill levels. Based on its expertise in the ski industry, Liftopia is in a unique position to provide high-quality experiences. For more than 13 years, Liftopia has been the premier marketplac providing skiers and boarders with significant savings on early booking for mountain activities. Liftopia has partnered with Sourced Adventures, a leading outdoor adventure tour operator, to help customers have the best day possible.



Rates vary by market and start at just $89 per person. As always with Liftopia, buying in advance is rewarded with better savings - and different dates and trips will have different prices. Weekly Liftopia Experiences trips through March 2019 include:

Ann Arbor, MI to Mount Brighton, MI

to Mount Baltimore and Owings Mills, MD to Liberty Resort, PA

and to Liberty Resort, PA Boston and Northampton MA to Ski Ward, MA & Crotched Mountain, NH

and to Ski Ward, MA & Crotched Mountain, NH Cambridge, MA to Ski Ward, MA & Crotched Mountain, NH

to Ski Ward, MA & Crotched Mountain, NH Chicago, IL to Wilmot Mountain, WI

to Wilmot Denver , Arvada and Golden, CO to Loveland Ski Area, CO & Echo Mountain, CO

, and to Loveland Ski Area, CO & Echo Mountain, CO Detroit and Ann Arbor, MI to Mount Brighton, MI

and to Mount Hartford and New Haven, CT to Mount Snow, VT

and to Hoboken and Jersey City, NJ to Hunter Mountain, NY

and to Hunter Mountain, NY Los Angeles, CA to Mount Baldy, CA

to Minneapolis and St. Paul, MN to Wild Mountain, MN

and to Wild Mountain, MN New York City to Hunter Mountain, NY; Mountain Creek, NJ & Mount Snow, VT

to Hunter Mountain, NY; Mountain Creek, NJ & Philadelphia and Plymouth Meeting, PA to Shawnee Mountain , Jack Frost & Big Boulder, PA

and to , & Big Boulder, PA San Francisco, CA (multiple locations) to Boreal Mountain & Sugar Bowl Resort, CA

(multiple locations) to Boreal Mountain & Sugar Bowl Resort, CA Toronto, ON to Chicopee Tubing Park & Ski Snow Valley

to Chicopee Tubing Park & Ski Snow Valley Washington, DC to Whitetail Mountain Resort To learn more about about Liftopia Experiences, go to https://experiences.liftopia.com/ . About Liftopia

Liftopia operates the largest online and mobile marketplace and resort technology platform serving the ski and activity industry. Skiers and snowboarders can purchase lift tickets, equipment rentals, meal vouchers and more from over 250 ski areas in North America and Europe on Liftopia.com and via the Liftopia mobile app , with savings often more than 50% off window rates when purchased in advance. The brand created the coveted Best in Snow awards in 2016, utilizing a detailed survey combined with a proprietary dataset to rank the ski areas that customers are most passionate about. Founded in 2005, Liftopia is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading institutional and angel investors. Visit the Liftopia blog or follow along on Facebook and Twitter . CONTACT: Jennifer Maguire, JMCPR, 212-579-0159, jennifer@jmc-pr.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-liftopia-experiences-curated-ski--snowboard-trips-make-it-easy-and-affordable-to-access-the-mountains-300773007.html SOURCE Liftopia

