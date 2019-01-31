[January 04, 2019] New D-Link 5G NR Enhanced Gateway Will Deliver Wireless Broadband Speeds Up To 40 Times Faster Than the Average Fixed Broadband Service

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link today announced its new high-speed 5G NR Enhanced Gateway (DWR-2010) at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The DWR-2010 enables download speeds more than 40x faster than current average fixed broadband download speed in the U.S. of 70 Mbps . "With expanded spectrum and new applications, 5G is going to bring more competition to the broadband market within the coming years," said Raman Bridwell, vice president of product and services, D-Link Systems, Inc. "This gateway will help more people access that network in more places with the same wireline experience we have today." As 5G adoption accelerates within the coming year, more people may be turning to wireless carriers as their home internet provider. D-Link's 5G gateway will help them take full advantage of the new wireless capability. The DWR-2010 also offers customization options for service providers, making it suitable for deployment on a range of network configurations. The gateway features an embedded 5G NR (New Radio) NSA module and can operate on the sub-6 GHz or mmWave frequencies in 200 MHz(2 x 100 MHz) or 800 MHz (8 x 100 MHz) configurations. Complete with remote management (TR-069) and FOTA, the DWR-2010 provides hassle-free operation and a better customer experience.



Availability and Pricing

The 5G NR Enhanced Gateway will be available in the second half of 2019. Pricing will vary depending on preferred service providers. About D-Link

