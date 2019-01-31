|
|[January 03, 2019]
|
New Mountain Finance Corporation Schedules its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Dividend Announcement and Extends Share Repurchase Program
New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE: NMFC) ("NMFC" or "the Company")
today announced that it will release its financial results for the
quarter ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 after
the close of the U.S. financial markets. Additionally, at that time, the
Company will announce its first quarter 2019 dividend. The Company will
host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 am (Eastern
Time) on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
During the conference call, the Company's officers will review the
fourth quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a
question-and-answer period.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to the start time.
Domestic:
+1 (877) 443-9109
International: +1 (412) 317-1082
Conference Call Playback
Domestic: +1 (877) 344-7529
International: +1 (412) 317-0088
Passcode:
10127295
The playback can be accessed one hour after the end of the conference
call through February 28, 2020 at 9:00 am (Eastern Time).
Webcast
The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations
section of the Company's website at http://ir.newmountainfinance.com.
To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least
15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any
necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of
the event via audio webcast on its website.
The Company further announced that its board of directors has authorized
an extension of a program for the purpose of repurchasing up to $50
million worth of its common stock, to be implemented at the discretion
of NMFC's management team. Under the repurchase program, NMFC may, but
is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stck in the open
market from time to time provided that NMFC complies with the
prohibitions under its Code of Ethics and the guidelines specified in
Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended,
including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. Unless
further extended by NMFC's board of directors, the Company expects the
repurchase program to be in place until the earlier of December 31, 2019
or until $50 million worth of NMFC's outstanding shares of common stock
have been repurchased. To date, approximately $2.9 million worth of
repurchases have been made by the Company under the repurchase program.
The Company's board of directors authorized the extension of the
repurchase program because it believes that sustained market volatility
and uncertainty may cause NMFC's common stock to be undervalued from
time to time. The timing and number of shares to be repurchased will
depend on a number of factors, including market conditions and
alternative investment opportunities. In addition, any subsequent
repurchases will also be conducted in accordance with the Investment
Company Act of 1940, as amended. There are no assurances that the
Company will engage in additional repurchases, but if market conditions
warrant, the Company now has an extended period of time to take
advantage of situations where NMFC's management believes share
repurchases would be advantageous to the Company and to its shareholders.
ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and
externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated
as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of
1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate
current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and
origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure,
including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine
securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first
lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine
characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well
as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the
Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans
to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases, the
investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's
investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New
Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser
registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More
information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the
Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements",
which relate to our future operations, future performance or our
financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks
and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially
from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of
a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are
beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements
made herein, unless required to do so by law. All forward-looking
statements speak only as of the time of this press release.
