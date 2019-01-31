[January 03, 2019] New Canon FPA-5220iV HR Option for Back-End I-Line Steppers Achieves Resolution of 0.8 µm to Support the Latest Packaging Trends

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announces that the company will commence sales in late December 2018 of the Canon FPA-5520iV HR Option, a high-resolution version of the Canon FPA-5520iV i-line stepper1 used in back-end semiconductor lithography processes. This new HR Option stepper also inherits existing Canon features such as enhanced functionality for Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP)2 and increased productivity for the semiconductor manufacturing processes. The market for semiconductor lithography equipment with greater FOWLP functionality continues to expand, reflecting an increased demand for high-density redistribution layer wiring that requires high resolution lithography. While the Canon FPA-5520iV achieves a resolution of 1.0 µm (micrometers3), the FPA-5520iV HR Option employs a new projection optical system that achieves a resolution of 0.8 um, one of the finest resolutions4 currently available in packaging-oriented lithography systems. This advancement allows finer circuit patterning to enable the further miniaturization of semiconductor chips while allowing increasing data bandwidth and processing speeds. The FPA-5520iV HR Option maintains the same basic functionality, performance and productivity of the FPA-5520iV stepper (released in July 2016) for FOWLP processes while delivering a higher resolution of 0.8 µm. FPA-5520iV HR Option steppers provide improved productivity by offering capabilities such as handling extremely warped reconstituted wafers5, a problem encountered during mass production, using FOWLP technology, as well as an improved rate of operation by automatic detection of alignment marks6 of chips that are known to be placed non-uniformly on reconstituted wafers. By continuing to provide a wide variety of semiconductor lithography equipment solutions and upgrade options, Canon can support users' increasing productivity needs. For more information on the Canon FPA-5520iV stepper, please visit usa.canon.com/industrial or semi-info@cusa.canon.com. Specifications







Reticle size External: 6 in. (152.4 mm), Thickness: 0.25 in. (6.35 mm) Wafer size Diameter: 300 mm Projection

Lens Magnification 1/2 Resolution 0.8 µm Field Size 52 × 34 mm Overlay Accuracy ?0.15 µm (|m| + 3s) Throughput (wafers per hour) ?125 (42 shots / 1,000 J/m2) ? 53 (60 shots / 10,000 J/m2)

1 A semiconductor lithography system that employs a 365 nm wavelength mercury lamp as the light source. 1 nm = one billionth of a meter.

2 Fan Out Wafer Level Package: A type of package technology that offers such merits as higher levels of integration, a greater number of external contacts and a smaller package footprint.

3 Micrometer (µm): 1µm = one millionth of a meter = 1,000 nanometers.

4 Among same-class i-line steppers. With wafers of equal flatness. Based on a Canon survey.

5 Wafers created by attaching and encasing in resin, multiple individual semiconductor chips that are produced during the front-end processes of semiconductor manufacturing.

6 A system for performing alignment on a wafer surface, through observation and measurement of multiple alignment marks, vertical and horizontal positioning can be precisely determined. About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

