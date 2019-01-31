[January 03, 2019] New Study Shows Content Marketing Adoption Trending Upward for 2019

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ContentWriters has released a study that proves content marketing is still one of the most viable marketing tactics for companies to employ in 2019. The study, published at the end of 2018, convincingly showed that marketers are still investing considerable amounts of time, energy, and resources into content marketing. "One of our goals for 2018 was to tap into our vast network of marketers, content creators, and business owners to get real insight as to what they were getting out of content marketing," said Francesco Montesanto, Director of Marketing, ContentWriters. The study encompassed eight months of research which included constant outreach to clients and marketers from ContentWriters' own platform as well as thousands of other marketers from conferences across the country. Participants were asked a series of questions about content marketing, which included insight into ROI, publishing frequency, quality of leads, and general success. The results of the research were illuminating. The study found that 61% of respondents were publishing content several times per week, and 89% of those respondents reported hiher quality leads through content marketing versus other forms of marketing.



It also found that 55% of respondents said that content marketing had a positive impact on lead quality, and that 39% of companies were increasing their content marketing budget for 2019. The results coincide with greater overall trends that show the effectiveness of content marketing as a sustainable marketing tactic. Companies have long seen the value of evergreen content as a viable solution for improving SEO efforts and supplanting bloated marketing budgets with content that offers a proven ROI.

