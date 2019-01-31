[January 03, 2019] New OmniVision Image Sensor Provides Cost-Effective 16 MP Upgrade for Rear- and Front-Facing Cameras on Mainstream Smartphones With Thin Bezels

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniVision Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions, today announced the OV16A, an affordable 16 megapixel image sensor that enables smartphone cameras to capture higher quality photos. This versatile image sensor, built on OmniVision's PureCel® Plus 1.0 micron advanced pixel architecture, enables better autofocus for mainstream smartphones. Yole Developpement predicts that, on average, there will be three cameras per smartphone by 2022. With the OV16A, manufacturers can add a third camera for high-quality, ultra-wide-angle photos in high-end smartphones. Additionally, the OV16A extends battery life with the industry's lowest power consumption—10% lower than the nearest competitor's 16 MP 1.0 micron sensor. Thin-bezel phones are gaining in popularity because of increased demand for full-display selfie screens. However, these space limiting thin-bezel designs require compact front-facing cameras. The OV16A allows designers to incorporate just such a camera in the bezel, and with 2.0-micron-equivalent pixel performance. "Desiners want to achieve the best balance among cost, image quality and low power consumption," said Jason Chiang, product marketing manager at OmniVision. "The cost-effective OV16A allows them to provide excellent performance in a high-resolution camera for various smartphone applications, including tri-camera designs. The 4-cell color filter allows users to consistently capture high-quality photos without motion blur, even in low-light conditions indoors."



The compact OV16A enables the industry's smallest fixed-focus camera modules, with dimensions down to 6.5x6mm. Additionally, its top and bottom pad configuration allows thin-bezel designs for full-display selfie screens. The sensor's 2x1 microlens phase detection autofocus (ML-PDAF) boosts autofocus accuracy, especially in low light. The OV16A will begin sampling in February 2019. For more information or a demonstration, please contact your OmniVision sales representative at sales@ovt.com.

OmniVision Technologies, Inc. is a leading developer of advanced digital imaging solutions. Its award-winning CMOS imaging technology enables superior image quality in many of today's consumer and commercial applications, including mobile phones, notebooks, tablets and webcams, digital still and video cameras, security and surveillance, entertainment devices, automotive and medical imaging systems. Find out more at www.ovt.com. OmniVision®, PureCel®, and the OmniVision logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-omnivision-image-sensor-provides-cost-effective-16-mp-upgrade-for-rear--and-front-facing-cameras-on-mainstream-smartphones-with-thin-bezels-300772391.html SOURCE OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

