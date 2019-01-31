[January 03, 2019] New Platform Brands.Buzz Digitalizes Word-Of-Mouth Enabling Consumers and Businesses to Directly Support Each Other

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new technology platform Brands.Buzz launches January 3rd. The patent pending concept digitalizes word-of-mouth by enabling everyday people to post marketing content to their social networks. This allows businesses access to micro networks where they can market their products in highly engaged groups. Both consumers and businesses stand to benefit from this innovative new relationship. At the core, Brands.Buzz is a technology platform that enables businesses to execute in a large scale the most effective marketing strategy, word of mouth. Lead Software Engineer, Al Haveriku, describes the platform as "a simple to use tool that drives viral marketing results through sophisticated technology delivering a winning formula for both brands and brand ambassadors." The platform is expected to deliver high consumer engagement with social media messages the company calls "buzzes." Here's how buzzing works. Businesses join the platform by creating marketing profiles of their target customers, as well as profiles of their ideal bran ambassadors. Such profiles are matched with a large data pool of consumers. The software analyzes the information, determines effective pairings, and distributes buzzes. A buzz is a marketing campaign delivered to a highly engaged network. This allows businesses to directly reach their target consumers through their family and friends, delivering a high engagement rate. Consumers get paid to deliver marketing campaigns based on a proprietary algorithm.



Those interested can learn more or signup at the company's website: www.Brands.Buzz Esmerina Kroi, Business Development Director offered, "This innovative marketing platform will help brands create a stronger relationship with consumers ultimately improving their business results. But most importantly, Brands.Buzz will make a difference in the life of millions of students, parents, grandparents, or anyone. It creates a new source of income with an asset almost everyone has, but very few use – their social network. Companies grow their business and consumers earn money buzzing the brands they love."

Contact:

Rick Pinto

Marketing Team Lead

207012@email4pr.com

855.855.8880 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-platform-brandsbuzz-digitalizes-word-of-mouth-enabling-consumers-and-businesses-to-directly-support-each-other-300771953.html SOURCE Brands.Buzz

