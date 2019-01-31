|
|[January 03, 2019]
New Better Dispensing Videos from Nordson EFD Explain How Pistons Improve Process Control
Nordson
EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN)
and the world's leading manufacturer of precision fluid dispensing
systems, introduces a new Better
Dispensing™ How-To Video series. These four
highly-educational videos, presented by EFD Application Specialist Tom
Muccino, provide best practices for selecting and setting up syringe
barrel pistons for more controlled industrial fluid dispensing
processes.
"Pistons are a very small, yet important part of a successful
application," Muccino said. "They prevent tunneling in thick fluids and
allow better control of thin fluids for precise, repeatable dispensing
outcomes."
Nordson EFD manufactures six different types of Optimum (News - Alert)®
syringe barrel pistons designed to improve process control for different
applications. Knowing which one to use and how to use it improves
dispensing results to keep production running smoothly with less rework,
rejects, and fluid waste.
These new Better
Dispensing How-To videos are the third series of educational videos
from Nordson EFD. The goal is to provide best practices to help
manufacturers improve dispensing processes to achieve greater throughput
while reducing rejects, rework, and fluid waste.
Learn how to select the right dispensing
tip and optimize your benchtop syringe dispenser
for higher productivity.
For more information, email Nordson EFD at info@nordsonefd.com,
or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.
About Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision
fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and
automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same
amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part,
every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide
variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower
their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include
high-quality syringe
barrels and cartridges
for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide
variety of fittings,
couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical,
biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a
leading formulator of specialty solder
pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics
industry.
About Nordson Corporation
Nordson engineers, manufactures,
and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and
processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and
for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating
surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive
application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a
wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology
end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical,
appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and
general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and
headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support
offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com,
twitter.com/Nordson_Corp
or facebook.com/nordson.
