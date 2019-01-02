[January 03, 2019] New Alooma White Paper Helps Businesses Gain a Competitive Edge with IoT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alooma, the modern data pipeline company, today released a new white paper titled "Managing the IoT Data Explosion: Effectively mobilizing data in the age of IoT" to help organizations of any size use the Internet of Things (IoT) to their strategic advantage. With the global IoT market expected to reach over $450 billion by 2020, according to a 2017 Market Pulse Report, organizations everywhere are poised to achieve even greater business transformation through data. But they also face real challenges. The increasing speed and abundance of the data generated from an expanding network of connected devices introduces higher levels of complexity and urgency into often resource-strapped organizations. In order to keep pace with these new data demands, companies need effective ways to access and harness their data, in totality, to avoid losing any competitive ground. The new white paper adresses the limitations companies experience when managing data growth, including a lack of internal expertise and increased security issues. Despite the challenges, it reinforces the golden opportunity IoT brings: deeper, more granular intelligence to make faster, smarter business decisions.



"As data experts, we recognize the power of IoT," says Tasha Reasor, VP of Marketing at Alooma. "We see companies find new ways every day to use IoT, whether it's to improve customer service, control costs, or become more efficient. But it's difficult to put any of those mechanisms in place without the right tools and techniques that can help organizations fully access and utilize their data." The white paper outlines the specific steps organizations can take to use the speed and agility of cloud-based tools for maximizing the value and power of their data. Steps range from preliminary actions like taking a data source inventory and evaluating existing analytics tools, to next-level execution, such as recognizing security and compliance issues and defining analytics goals and objectives.

Reasor explains: "No company can afford not to have an IoT strategy in this day and age. The research and guidelines in our white paper give businesses key insights to fill in knowledge and resource gaps hindering the execution of their IoT strategies. This clears the path for organizations to begin reaping the benefits of their data, whether that's greater revenue, competitiveness, or even innovation." Access the full white paper here. https://www.alooma.com/download/managing-iot-data-explosion About Alooma

Alooma, the enterprise data pipeline built for the cloud, enables teams to integrate, clean, enrich and stream data from any data source to any cloud data warehouse. With hundreds of integrations and enterprise scalability, nothing stands between you and your data. Alooma allows data preparation of any data source — databases, event data, SaaS, files — before loading into any data warehouse with a high standard for security across SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA and EU-US Privacy Shield, GDPR compliance. CONTACT

Tasha Reasor

press@alooma.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-alooma-white-paper-helps-businesses-gain-a-competitive-edge-with-iot-300772215.html SOURCE Alooma

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]