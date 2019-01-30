[January 01, 2019] New Platform Launch for DreamTrips Asia Members a Runaway Success in the Region; Now Expanded into Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new digital platform offering additional travel benefits for DreamTrips™ Members in Asia has been a runaway success in just over two months since it was launched in Asia Pacific. While the number of sign-ins in Asia is commercial-in-confidence, it is already in the tens of thousands and growing exponentially. The platform was also launched in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in November, to an already equally strong response. This new platform offered by Rovia and based on technology developed by SOR Technology, LLC allows DreamTrips Members in Asia to apply rewards credits to lower the cost of bookings on hotels, car rentals, weekly stays and activities; and, the platform offers deals on flights, hotels, cruises, car rentals, weekly stays, and activities. Platinum Members also receive access to vacation in home stays, as well as sailboat and yacht experiences. Rovia is the fulfillment partner in 37 market for DreamTrips, a travel and leisure club where members enjoy customized travel opportunities and valuable deals at select restaurants, hotels, excursions and entertainment venues globally. The DreamTrips Membership appeals to travelers in global markets and provides unique travel benefits and perks to its members.



DreamTrips Rewards, accessible through the dreamtrips.com website, features deals in-language and displays pricing in local currency. For the APAC region, these languages include Simplified Chinese (Mandarin), Traditional Chinese, Malay and English. Members can also pay online and have their payments processed in their local currency. Rovia President, Jim Menge, said: "This is a remarkable outcome in a very sophisticated travel market. It shows that our technology platform powering the DreamTrips Rewards program appeals to travelers in international markets and provides unique travel benefits, as well as the opportunity to have shared experiences traveling the world together."

Riding on the success of the launch, Rovia has plans to expand the product offering in 2019 and enhance the rewards platform. This may include adding additional regions and adding merchandise as well as promotional and destination deals pages/ themed pages, and flash sales. Also, Rovia plans to improve the way rewards credits are accumulated and converted by members to support a better member experience and greater member satisfaction. About Rovia Rovia, LLC is an industry-leading travel and lifestyle service provider offering turnkey solutions for business partners and membership-based travel companies. Through our extensive network of key partners, Rovia powers exceptional travel and lifestyle products and experiences for DreamTrips Members in 37 markets across the globe. About DreamTrips DreamTrips delivers high-quality, one-of-a-kind curated travel and vacation experiences to its vacation club members. More information can be found at dreamtrips.com. SOURCE Rovia and DreamTrips

