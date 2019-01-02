|
|[December 27, 2018]
|
New York City Deploys Everbridge to Keep Residents and Visitors Safe During Annual Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration
Everbridge,
Inc. (EVBG),
the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety
software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running,
today announced that the City of New York has deployed its
market-leading critical event management platform to alert attendees of
the 2018 Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in case of an
emergency, disruption or need to share important information during the
festivities. Everbridge powers the statewide emergency notification
platform NY-ALERT
and the New York City emergency notification platform Notify
NYC.
The New Year's Eve celebration is a New York tradition and is followed
globally. An estimated one million people will flock to Times Square in
New York City on December 31st to see the famous New Year's
Eve Ball descend atop One Times Square, as millions more watch on live
television.
Residents and visitors who are planning to usher in the new year in
Times Square are encouraged to register for alerts by texting
NEWYEARSEVE to 692692 (NYC-NYC) to receive critical updates directly
from New
York City Emergency Management. Text messages may include safety,
traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and
detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, reunification locations
for missing persons, and updates throughout the evening.
Notify NYC has recently deployed Everbridge for the city's Macy's
Thanksgiving Day Parade. Everbridge and its Community
Engagement solution make it easy for residents, visitors and
attendees to sign up to receive important safety nd event information
on their cellphones through an event-based keyword. The technology has
been deployed at similar large-scale events including the Pride
Parade in San Francisco, Mardi
Gras in New Orleans, the March
For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., and the Presidential
Inauguration. It is also regularly used by officials during severe
weather situations, including Hurricane
Lane, Hurricane
Irma, and the California wildfires.
About Everbridge
Everbridge,
Inc. (EVBG)
is a global software company that provides enterprise software
applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational
response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses
running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations,
terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical
business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents
such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,200 global
customers rely on the company's Critical Event Management Platform to
quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at
risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of
pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over
100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing
response plans. The company's platform sent over 2 billion messages in
2017 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more
than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile
populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, the
Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of the largest states
in India. The company's critical communications and enterprise safety
applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety
Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander®,
Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the
10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks,
all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest
global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all
four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest
U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based
health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with
additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore,
Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more
information, visit www.everbridge.com,
read the company blog,
and follow on Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005021/en/
