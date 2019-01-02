[December 27, 2018] New York City Deploys Everbridge to Keep Residents and Visitors Safe During Annual Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced that the City of New York has deployed its market-leading critical event management platform to alert attendees of the 2018 Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in case of an emergency, disruption or need to share important information during the festivities. Everbridge powers the statewide emergency notification platform NY-ALERT and the New York City emergency notification platform Notify NYC. The New Year's Eve celebration is a New York tradition and is followed globally. An estimated one million people will flock to Times Square in New York City on December 31st to see the famous New Year's Eve Ball descend atop One Times Square, as millions more watch on live television. Residents and visitors who are planning to usher in the new year in Times Square are encouraged to register for alerts by texting NEWYEARSEVE to 692692 (NYC-NYC) to receive critical updates directly from New York City Emergency Management. Text messages may include safety, traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, reunification locations for missing persons, and updates throughout the evening. Notify NYC has recently deployed Everbridge for the city's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Everbridge and its Community Engagement solution make it easy for residents, visitors and attendees to sign up to receive important safety nd event information on their cellphones through an event-based keyword. The technology has been deployed at similar large-scale events including the Pride Parade in San Francisco, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., and the Presidential Inauguration. It is also regularly used by officials during severe weather situations, including Hurricane Lane, Hurricane Irma, and the California wildfires.



