[December 26, 2018] New Browser APP Makes Your Life Easier

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- These days every company on the planet seems to want to you to "Download Their APP"! The truth of the matter is, we utilize so many services, that there's just way too many apps to have to download. While we know apps make processes easier and paying for services is a snap, the App Downloads are getting way too numerous. "We Make Life Easier With Our Technology Because Our Product Requires No Download – So there's no app to setup, - just go to the snapbid.org site and click start; and within 2 min or less you're done!" said Aaron Jones, CEO, at HireAPro.Org. Positive Customer Impact "Getting Help Is Now As Easy As Snapping A Pic - This browser-based application is useful to anyone who has tasks that they need to have done because it allows you to get pricing in advance with no obligations to commit, and you can pretty much remain anonymous until you're ready to hire your contractor or handyman," said Aaron Jones, CEO. Hire A Pro.Org, is a national construction company who has thousands of subscribers that provide home & business owners nationwide with everything from construction services to handyman projects. he SnapBid.Org Browser App. Availability



The SnapBid.Org Browser App. is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of HireAPro.Org's commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. The SnapBid.Org Browser App. Is available for immediate use at SnapBid.Org. Founded in 2016, HireAPro.Org an up and coming national leader in crowdsourcing for contractors and handymen much like Home Advisor or Task Rabbit; except they differ from these other companies in that they are actual construction professionals who have been in business for over 25 years. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help home and business owners hire a pro for themselves using qualified handymen and contractors.

HireAPro.Org and The SnapBid.Org Browser App. are either registered trademarks or trademarks of HireAPro.Org in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, press only:

Aaron Jones, CEO

805-200-5304

hireaproservice@hireapro.org For more information on The SnapBid.Org Browser App.:

