|[December 20, 2018]
New PrimePACK 3+ Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Speed Development, Increase Ruggedness
Power Integrations
the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage
inverter applications, today announced a new plug-and-play gate driver
for use with Infineon's PrimePACK™3+ and Fuji-equivalent IGBT modules
for 2-level and 3-level applications. The SCALE-2™ 2SP0430T2XX
gate-driver board suits industrial, traction, UPS and renewable-energy
applications, and provides reinforced isolation for 1200 V and 1700 V
IGBT modules. Meeting IEC60664-1 and IEC61800-5-1 standards and
available in versions that support PD2 and PD3, the 2SP0430T2XX family
includes integrated safety features such as UVLO and short-circuit
protection plus the new Dynamic Advanced Active Clamping (DAAC). DAAC is
especially valuable in protecting photovoltaic inverters (PV) and
traction drive applications where unstable voltages can cause DC-link
voltages to approach maximum values.
The 2SP0430T2XX
gate driver is available in two different versions for 1200 V and 1700 V
PrimePACK 3+ IGBT modules supporting different isolation classes: 5000 VAC
(50 Hz/1min) and 9150 VAC (50 Hz/1min). All models are
conformally coated to protect the plug-and-play boards against harsh
environments. Peak output gate current is ±30 A and regulated gate
voltage is +15 V/-10 V, delivering up to 4 W output power per channel
(at 85°C ambient). Propagation delay is less than 100 ns, with a jitter
variation of ±4 ns.
Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for gate-driver
products at Power Integrations: "Our SCALE-2 technology reduces system
BOM and improves reliability by including all key protection features
and the DC-DC converter within the driver unit. DAAC ensures that units
are optimally protected in case of over-current and during short-circuit
turn-off."
Hornkamp continues: "The new 2SP0430T2xx gate driver is a first in the
industrial market as it includes a variant for 1700 V PrimePACK IGBT
modules that meets PD3 requirements for creepage and clearance distances
and is able to operate in 3-level applications with a grounded DC-link.
This makes devices very easy to use, reducing engineers' development
challenges and decreasing time-to-market."
The gate drivers are available now, priced at $162 each in 100-piece
quantities. Technical information is available from the Power
Integrations website at https://gate-driver.power.com/products/scale-2-plug-and-play-drivers/2sp0430/.
About Power Integrations
Power
Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor
technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products
are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the
generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and
consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to
megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.
Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-2 and the Power Integrations logo are
trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All
other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.
