New PrimePACK 3+ Plug-and-Play Gate Drivers from Power Integrations Speed Development, Increase Ruggedness

Power Integrations (News - Alert) (Nasdaq: POWI), the leader in gate-driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter applications, today announced a new plug-and-play gate driver for use with Infineon's PrimePACK™3+ and Fuji-equivalent IGBT modules for 2-level and 3-level applications. The SCALE-2™ 2SP0430T2XX gate-driver board suits industrial, traction, UPS and renewable-energy applications, and provides reinforced isolation for 1200 V and 1700 V IGBT modules. Meeting IEC60664-1 and IEC61800-5-1 standards and available in versions that support PD2 and PD3, the 2SP0430T2XX family includes integrated safety features such as UVLO and short-circuit protection plus the new Dynamic Advanced Active Clamping (DAAC). DAAC is especially valuable in protecting photovoltaic inverters (PV) and traction drive applications where unstable voltages can cause DC-link voltages to approach maximum values. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005882/en/



The 2SP0430T2XX gate driver is available in two different versions for 1200 V and 1700 V PrimePACK 3+ IGBT modules supporting different isolation classes: 5000 V AC (50 Hz/1min) and 9150 V AC (50 Hz/1min). All models are conformally coated to protect the plug-and-play boards against harsh environments. Peak output gate current is ±30 A and regulated gate voltage is +15 V/-10 V, delivering up to 4 W output power per channel (at 85°C ambient). Propagation delay is less than 100 ns, with a jitter variation of ±4 ns. Comments Michael Hornkamp, senior director of marketing for gate-driver products at Power Integrations: "Our SCALE-2 technology reduces system BOM and improves reliability by including all key protection features and the DC-DC converter within the driver unit. DAAC ensures that units are optimally protected in case of over-current and during short-circuit turn-off." Hornkamp continues: "The new 2SP0430T2xx gate driver is a first in the industrial market as it includes a variant for 1700 V PrimePACK IGBT modules that meets PD3 requirements for creepage and clearance distances and is able to operate in 3-level applications with a grounded DC-link. This makes devices very easy to use, reducing engineers' development challenges and decreasing time-to-market." The gate drivers are available now, priced at $162 each in 100-piece quantities. Technical information is available from the Power Integrations website at https://gate-driver.power.com/products/scale-2-plug-and-play-drivers/2sp0430/. About Power Integrations Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com. Power Integrations, SCALE, SCALE-2 and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005882/en/

