|[December 20, 2018]
New Optical Memory Cell Achieves Record Data-Storage Density
Researchers have demonstrated a new technique that can store more
optical data in a smaller space than was previously possible on-chip.
This technique improves upon the phase-change optical memory cell, which
uses light to write and read data, and could offer a faster, more
power-efficient form of memory for computers.
A new technique allows more optical data to be stored in a smaller space than was previously possible on-chip. This demonstration is an important step toward an all-optical computer. Credit: Oxford University
In Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high impact research, researchers from
the Universities of Oxford,
Exeter
and Münster
describe their new technique for all-optical data storage, which could
help meet the growing need for more computer data storage.
Rather than using electrical signals to store data in one of two states
- a zero or one - like today's computers, the optical memory cell uses
light to store information. The researchers demonstrated optical memory
with more than 32 states, or levels, the equivalent of 5 bits. This is
an important step toward an all-optical computer, a long-term goal of
many research groups in this field.
"Optical fibers bring light-encoded data to our homes and offices, but
that information is transformed to electronic signals once inside
computers," said research team leader Harish Bhaskaran from Oxford. "By
bringing the speed of light-based data transmission to the circuit
boards that run computers, our all-optical memory could enable a hybrid
computer chip that interacts with data both optically and electrically."
The new work is part of a large project called Fun-COMP, for
Functionally-scaled Computing technology, that brigs academic and
industrial partners together to develop groundbreaking hardware
technologies.
Writing data with light
The optical memory cell uses light to encode information in a phase
change material, a class of materials used to make re-writable CDs and
DVDs. A laser heats portions of a phase change material, which causes it
to switch between states where all the atoms are ordered or disordered.
Because these two states exhibit different optical indices of
refraction, the data can be read using light.
Phase change materials can store data for a long time because they
remain in the disordered or ordered state until illuminated again with
the specific type of laser light originally used to write the data.
Mixing different ratios of ordered and disordered states in an area of
the material allows information to be stored in a continuum of levels
instead of just a zero and a one as in traditional electronic memory.
"Although our team has previously used this approach to optical memory,
we've now been able to push the resolution limits of this memory cell by
storing a larger number of intermediate states between zero and one,"
said Nathan Youngblood, a member of the research team. "This allowed us
to store information in 34 levels, while only 10 could be achieved
previously."
The researchers accomplished the increased resolution by using a new
technique they developed that uses laser light with a single,
double-stepped pulse - two pulses put together into a rectangular-shaped
pulse - to precisely control the melting and the crystallization of the
material.
"Instead of heating the material with a single laser pulse, we shape the
pulse in a way that allows us to control the material's temperature over
time," said Xuan Li, the paper's first author. "This provides the
ability to adjust how that material interacts with light and the state
it will reach after heating. It also greatly speeds up the writing
process because we can change the material's state with just one laser
pulse instead of the hundreds or thousands of pulses required
previously."
Multi-level memory storage
In the paper, the researchers showed that they could use their approach
to reliably encode data on 34 levels, which is more than the 32 levels
necessary to achieve 5-bit programming. "This accomplishment required
understanding the interaction between the light and the material
perfectly and then sending exactly the right sort of laser pulse
necessary to achieve each level," said Bhaskaran. "We solved an
extraordinarily difficult problem."
The new technique could help overcome one of the bottlenecks limiting
the speed of today's computers: the link between the processor and the
memory. "A lot of work has gone into improving the communication between
these two units using fiber optics," said Bhaskaran. "However, linking
these two units optically still requires expensive electro-optical
conversions at both ends. Our memory cell could be used in a hybrid
optical-electrical setup to eliminate the need for that conversion on
the memory side by allowing data to be stored and retrieved optically."
Next the researchers want to integrate multiple memory cells and
individually program them, which would be required to make a working
memory chip for a computer. The research groups have been working
closely with Oxford
University Innovation, the University's Innovation arm, to develop
commercial opportunities arising from their research on photonic memory
cells. The researchers say that they can already replicate the devices
extremely well but will need to develop light signal processing
techniques to integrate multiple optical memory cells.
Paper:
X. Li, N. Youngblood, C. Ríos, Z. Cheng, C. D. Wright, W. H. P. Pernice,
H. Bhaskaran. "Fast and reliable storage using a 5-bit, non-volatile
photonic memory cell," Optica, 6, 1, 1-6 (2019).
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1364/OPTICA.6.000001
