[December 20, 2018] New Tencent AI Smart Speaker to Feature DTS Stereo Plus Technology

DTS, a global leader in high-definition audio solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) ("Xperi"), is pleased to announce the integration of the new DTS (News - Alert) Stereo Plus technology in the Tencent Dingdang Smart Display speaker. DTS Stereo Plus is a premium audio post-processing solution that delivers wider, deeper sound from stereo speakers placed within a single enclosure. The Tencent Dingdang Smart Display speaker featuring DTS Stereo Plus technology will begin shipping in China on December 24. As a turnkey post-processing solution, DTS Stereo Plus is engineered to deliver dramatically better sound while preserving quality, with minimal impact to cost and design for wired and wireless speakers. The technology also maintains sonic quality, even at maximum volume. "We are excited to partner with Tencent to integrate DTS Stereo Plus technology into a smart speaker for the first time," said Joanna Skrdlant, general manager, home audio at Xperi. "Portable speakers don't need to sound small, and this technology is a cost-effective solution to unleash spacious, dynamic audio in a small form factor. Products with DTS Stereo Plus technology deliver a depth and spaciousness that seems to extend beyond the limitations of the product." "The Tencent Dingdang Smart Display speaker is an internally-designed smart speaker with an eight-inch screen," said Xuechao Li, vice president of Tencent's smart platform product department. "Additionally, it has Tencent Dingdang's full portfolio of AI solutions and integrates a large amount of content resources to provide users with intelligent image and sound services. This cooperation with DTS to adopt th brand new Stereo Plus audio technology to create wider sound for the Tencent Dingdang Smart Display speaker will bring users an enhanced listening experience."



DTS Stereo Plus technology greatly improves the acoustic performance from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers utilizing industry-leading virtualization. This new solution can enhance multiple stereo speaker driver orientations, providing device manufacturers with the flexibility to satisfy industrial design and acoustic performance objectives. DTS Stereo Plus technology is also available for ARM (News - Alert) -based Android devices.

For more information about DTS, please visit www.dts.com or connect with DTS on Facebook, Twitter (News - Alert) (@DTS) and Instagram (@DTS). About DTS, Inc. Since 1993, DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation, has been dedicated to making the world sound better. Through its pioneering audio solutions for mobile devices, home theater systems, cinema, automotive and beyond, DTS provides incredibly high-quality, immersive and engaging audio experiences to listeners everywhere. DTS technology is integrated in more than two billion devices globally, and the world's leading video and music streaming services are increasingly choosing DTS to deliver premium sound to their listeners' network-connected devices. For more information, please visit www.dts.com. About Xperi Corporation Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation (News - Alert) , HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi's solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com DTS, Xperi and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. SOURCE: XPERI CORPORATION

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220005391/en/

