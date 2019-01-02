[December 19, 2018] New Jersey Opens Door for New Election Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Verity® Voting system from Hart InterCivic is newly certified for elections in New Jersey, having passed rigorous testing at the state and federal levels. By certifying Verity, the New Jersey Department of State allows local jurisdictions to choose the most up-to-date election technology available in the United States. A secure and sustainable system, Verity is a proven solution backed by an established election partner known across the U.S. for outstanding customer service. "Verity brings choice to New Jersey. The best choice! Since we are new to the state, we are very eager to show voters an easier, more trustworthy experience. Thank you for this opportunity," said Phillip Braithwaite, President and CEO of Hart InterCivic, an Austin-based company with more than 100 years of election experience. "When counties choose Verity to replace outdated equipment, they can expect the most modern system available and the most reliable customer support in the industry. Hart customers consistently report a high level of satisfaction with our service." Initially federally certified in 2015, Verity is an integrated suite of software and a thoughtful combination of U.S.-assembled, purpose-built devices and enterprise-grade commercial hardware, desgned from the ground up to make the election process easier and more secure for voters and administrators. The system supports paper ballots, and it is fully accessible to all voters, including those with disabilities.



Voters mark their ballots by hand or with the user-friendly Verity Touch Writer, an ADA-compliant paper ballot marking device that provides seamless accessibility at the polling place. Verity Scan allows voters to feed their marked ballots directly into the tabulation device and verify their cast votes. Verity Print is an on-demand ballot printing solution that saves on the guesswork and waste of pre-printing ballots. The menu-driven device is designed specifically to be easy to learn and easy to use for poll workers. Unlike other on-demand ballot printing solutions on the market, Verity Print does not impose per-click charges.

Verity's advantages for New Jersey include: Best-in-industry security protocols, including encryption, two-factor authentication and redundant data storage to safeguard the sanctity of the vote.

Cost-saving system and support approach, with compact, lightweight polling place devices that save on storage and transportation costs, a robust design that eliminates the need for costly vendor maintenance and Hart's vendor-direct model that does away with hidden fees.

Easiest to use system for voters and election officials with plain-language instructions and consistently user-friendly software and hardware design. "Hart appreciates New Jersey's confidence in our Verity system. Now the time is right for jurisdictions in the State to move forward with the all-new voting technology their voters deserve," Braithwaite said. For more information about Verity for New Jersey, please visit https://www.hartintercivic.com/state/newjersey/. About Hart InterCivic, Inc.

Austin-based Hart InterCivic is a full-service election solutions innovator, partnering with state and local governments to deliver secure, accurate and reliable elections. Working side-by-side with election professionals for more than 100 years, Hart is committed to helping advance democracy one election at a time. Hart's mission fuels its passionate customer focus and a continuous drive for technological innovation. The company's new Verity Voting system makes voting more straightforward, equitable and accessible—and makes managing elections more transparent, more efficient and easier. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-opens-door-for-new-election-technology-300769210.html SOURCE Hart InterCivic, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]