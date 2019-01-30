[December 19, 2018] New Head of Threat Research for Fidelis Cybersecurity Drives Threat Hunting with Vast Intel Experience

Fidelis Cybersecurity (Fidelis), a leading provider of threat detection, threat hunting and response solutions, today announced the appointment of Danny Pickens, as Director of the Threat Research Team. Pickens brings over a decade of experience in military intelligence, counterterrorism and cybersecurity to Fidelis. "Danny has a wealth of expertise, coming from the military and intelligence communities as well as leading large-scale, commercial cyber threat intelligence operations. We are thrilled to have him lead our Threat Research Team in delivering countermeasures and finished intel to our products and customers," said Nick Lantuh, President and CEO, Fidelis Cybersecurity. "The threat intelligence derived by Danny and the Team, along with the rich metadata, content and contextual understanding that we capture from customer networks, cloud and endpoints, are critical components to effectively hunt for threats buried deep within your environment." Prior to joining Fidelis, Pickens served as a Director at Optiv where he managed the Global Threat Intelligence Center and lead research for managed security services. He spent the majority of his career within the United States military and various divisions of the Department of Defense and other U.S. Government organizations, working across the tactical, operational and strategic-levels of intelligence and cyber operations. He continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves as an intelligence team Non-Commissione Officer in Charge (NCOIC) where he supervises the preparation and dissemination of all-source intelligence products, intelligence summaries, forecasts, and assessments.



"The best cybersecurity is armed with true intelligence - the work of understanding threat motives to better predict and prevent malicious activities," said Pickens. "This intelligence is required for leaders to make informed and good, judgement-based decisions. It has a role in every industry, but the expectation and abilities in cyber threat intelligence have evolved dramatically in the past few years, moving way beyond a threat feed or blocking at the perimeter based on static indicators. Fidelis is at the forefront of this evolution. I am thrilled to join the highly-experienced team here, where we have such strong technology supporting us and vision for the future." Insight from the Fidelis Threat Research Team directly feeds the Fidelis Elevate platform which arms security teams with the ability to quickly detect and respond to inbound and insider threats as well as data theft. The platform provides deep visibility while monitoring all traffic on all ports and protocols across the entire infrastructure. Fidelis services, including Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response and more, can be deployed atop the Elevate platform as necessary.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity Fidelis Cybersecurity is a leading provider of threat detection, hunting and response solutions. Fidelis combats the full spectrum of cyber-crime, data theft and espionage by providing full visibility across hybrid cloud / on-prem environments, automating threat and data theft detection, empowering threat hunting and optimizing incident response with context, speed and accuracy. By integrating bi-directional network traffic analysis across your cloud and internal networks with email, web, endpoint detection and response, and automated deception technology, the Fidelis Elevate™ platform captures rich metadata and content that enables real-time and retrospective analysis, giving security teams the platform to effectively hunt for threats in their environment. Fidelis solutions are delivered as standalone products, an integrated platform, or as a 24x7 Managed Detection and Response service that augments existing security operations and incident response capabilities. Fidelis is trusted by Global 1000s and Governments as their last line of defense.

