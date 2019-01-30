|
|[December 19, 2018]
|
New Head of Threat Research for Fidelis Cybersecurity Drives Threat Hunting with Vast Intel Experience
Fidelis
Cybersecurity (Fidelis), a leading provider of threat detection,
threat hunting and response solutions, today announced the appointment
of Danny Pickens, as Director of the Threat Research Team. Pickens
brings over a decade of experience in military intelligence,
counterterrorism and cybersecurity to Fidelis.
"Danny has a wealth of expertise, coming from the military and
intelligence communities as well as leading large-scale, commercial
cyber threat intelligence operations. We are thrilled to have him lead
our Threat Research Team in delivering countermeasures and finished
intel to our products and customers," said Nick Lantuh, President and
CEO, Fidelis Cybersecurity. "The threat intelligence derived by Danny
and the Team, along with the rich metadata, content and contextual
understanding that we capture from customer networks, cloud and
endpoints, are critical components to effectively hunt for threats
buried deep within your environment."
Prior to joining Fidelis, Pickens served as a Director at Optiv where he
managed the Global Threat Intelligence Center and lead research for
managed security services. He spent the majority of his career within
the United States military and various divisions of the Department of
Defense and other U.S. Government organizations, working across the
tactical, operational and strategic-levels of intelligence and cyber
operations. He continues to serve in the U.S. Army Reserves as an
intelligence team Non-Commissione Officer in Charge (NCOIC) where he
supervises the preparation and dissemination of all-source intelligence
products, intelligence summaries, forecasts, and assessments.
"The best cybersecurity is armed with true intelligence - the work of
understanding threat motives to better predict and prevent malicious
activities," said Pickens. "This intelligence is required for leaders to
make informed and good, judgement-based decisions. It has a role in
every industry, but the expectation and abilities in cyber threat
intelligence have evolved dramatically in the past few years, moving way
beyond a threat feed or blocking at the perimeter based on static
indicators. Fidelis is at the forefront of this evolution. I am thrilled
to join the highly-experienced team here, where we have such strong
technology supporting us and vision for the future."
Insight from the Fidelis Threat Research Team directly feeds the Fidelis Elevate
platform which arms security teams with the ability to quickly detect
and respond to inbound and insider threats as well as data theft. The
platform provides deep visibility while monitoring all traffic on all
ports and protocols across the entire infrastructure. Fidelis services,
including Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response and more,
can be deployed atop the Elevate platform as necessary.
About Fidelis Cybersecurity
Fidelis Cybersecurity is a leading provider of threat detection, hunting
and response solutions. Fidelis combats the full spectrum of
cyber-crime, data theft and espionage by providing full visibility
across hybrid cloud / on-prem environments, automating threat and data
theft detection, empowering threat hunting and optimizing incident
response with context, speed and accuracy.
By integrating bi-directional network traffic analysis across your cloud
and internal networks with email, web, endpoint detection and response,
and automated deception technology, the Fidelis Elevate™ platform
captures rich metadata and content that enables real-time and
retrospective analysis, giving security teams the platform to
effectively hunt for threats in their environment. Fidelis solutions are
delivered as standalone products, an integrated platform, or as a 24x7
Managed Detection and Response service that augments existing security
operations and incident response capabilities. Fidelis is trusted by
Global 1000s and Governments as their last line of defense. Get in the
hunt. For more information go to www.fidelissecurity.com.
