[December 19, 2018] New RootMetrics Report for San Francisco: AT&T and Verizon Battle It Out Across Mobile Performance Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals AT&T and Verizon lead the way when it comes to mobile experience in San Francisco. According to the latest 2nd Half 2018 San Francisco Metro RootScore Report , the two carriers sweep the mobile performance awards, including shared wins in overall performance, network reliability, network speed, data performance and call performance categories. When it comes to data performance, AT&T and Verizon also record the fastest median download speeds at 35.0 Mbps and 36.9 Mbps, respectively, allowing a subscriber to download a high-definition TV show in about two minutes. The two carriers also record the fastest median upload speeds at 15.0 Mbps and 14.7 Mbps, respectively. "Our latest report shows major mobile performance successes for AT&T and Verizon in San Francisco," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "The two carriers tie all the network performance awards, and it's clear they are making data performance a top priority, recording the fastest speeds in the metro area. The increased mobile performance competition in San Francisco is great news for consumers looking for seamless call, text and data experiences." This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in San Frncisco and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.



Mobile Performance You Can Depend On Verizon and AT&T share the Network Reliability RootScore Award, which was previously held outright by Verizon. The carriers also share the Network Speed RootScore Award for the third consecutive report. Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. The RootMetrics network reliability category is a combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks.

Data Performance AT&T and Verizon share the Data Performance RootScore Award in this testing period, which is an award Verizon previously held outright. AT&T and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds at 35.0 Mbps and 36.9 Mbps, respectively. The carriers also record the fastest median upload speeds at 15.0 Mbps and 14.7 Mbps, respectively, allowing subscribers to upload a picture to social media in about two seconds. The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Call and Text Performance Verizon and AT&T share the award for call performance, while AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon share the Text Performance RootScore Award. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Comprehensive Testing To evaluate the mobile experience in San Francisco, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from November 7 through November 29. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 64 locations and while driving 1,191 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website. About RootMetrics

