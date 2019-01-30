[December 18, 2018] New Partsmaster Warehouse Expansion Complete

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsmaster's brand new state of the art warehouse facility in Greenville, Texas is open for business after six months of construction and renovation. Partsmaster has combined their two current Dallas-based warehouses into this much larger 123,200 sq. ft. facility, incorporating both Partsmaster's core selling business and their growing military business. This new space is located in the industrial hub of Greenville, 3 miles west of interstate 30 and 1.5 miles south of Hwy 380. After months of hard work from our warehouse, operations, and IT teams – the facility is up and running. According to President David Weiss, "we have an incredible team of people working on this transition, in order to insure the move was as seamless as possible. The team did a great job planning every detail and executing the strategy flawlessly."



Our 3-point customer promise is always at the forefront of everything we do; to keep our customers running, lower their total cost of operation and provide expert service and reliability. As a company, this new facility is an investment for the future and it demonstrates Partsmaster's commitment to fulfill these promises to our customers in a tangible way. About Partsmaster

Partsmaster is a premier Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) solutions provider dedicated to keeping our customers running. Our industry-leading solutions increase customer productivity, improve user safety, increase asset longevity and promote environmental responsibility. Our 3-point customer promise is always in the forefront of everything we do; to always keep our customers running, lower their total cost of operations and provide expert service and reliability. Partsmaster was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919. NCH has over 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located on five continents. NCH is relied upon by companies in over 50 countries to solve maintenance problems with the most innovative and effective products and services. Partsmaster is your experienced and strategic MRO partner. Partsmaster™ keeps you running! For more information visit www.partsmaster.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-partsmaster-warehouse-expansion-complete-300764087.html SOURCE Partsmaster

