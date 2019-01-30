[December 18, 2018] New Binge-Watching Survey Finds Americans Take Their Favorite Entertainment More Serious Than The Holidays

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is back with its "Serious Watchers" nationwide survey, this time taking aim at the binge-worthy holiday traditions. Defined as those who watch 10 or more episodes a week and view content from multiple sources, the "Serious Watcher" takes the holiday season as an even more serious time to catch up on their favorite shows or television series. It really is the season to spend time catching up on TV with nearly three quarters (72 percent) of Serious Watchers admitting to postponing a holiday tradition specifically so they could watch a TV show or event during the holidays, while almost two-fifths (38 percent) have put off speaking to a family member on the phone or video chat to watch their favorite show. When it comes to family time around the table, a surprising number of respondents (60 percent) shared they will plan a holiday meal around a TV program this year. "Streaming content is now the norm in our everyday lives, and all it takes is a simple recommendation before a Serious Watcher starts a new show," said Michelle Fernandez, head of home entertainment marketing, LG Electronics USA, which commissioned the independent third-party consumer research for the second year in a row. "We're committed to understanding this trend and plan to continue offering transformative ways to view the content in the best way possible for an unparalleled experience of their favorite entertainment." But Just How Serious Are We Taking Our Favorite TV Show?

We know that Serious Watchers are committed, but it doesn't just stop with their favorite show. While nearly a third (32 percent) of Serious Watchers expected to watch more TV per week this holiday season compared to the rest of the year, a striking number (72 percent) admit to owning items inspired by one of their favorite holiday TV shows or movies, including clothing, décor and dishes. Further findings include: When it's prime time, Serious Watchers are not just watching an extra episode or two – they're viewing, on average, an additional 14 hours per week during the holiday season.

Nearly two-fifths (38 percent) have admitted to asking a family member or friend to use a streaming account while traveling.

More than one-fifth (22 percent) surveyed say they plan to follow at least 10 shows this season. What Are Serious Watchers Watching This Season?

More time off means more screen time and Serious Watchers are committing to entire series instead of one-off episodes or movies. In fact, TV seres, such as dramas or comedies (66 percent) are more popular during the holidays than other times of the year.



Nearly half (47 percent) predict dramas, such as House of Cards , will be the most popular this season.

, will be the most popular this season. Almost one-fourth (35 percent) predict that horror shows, like The Haunting of Hill House , will be most popular this season.

, will be most popular this season. Looking for cooking inspiration, more than half (52 percent) will watch more culinary or baking shows during the holiday season. Millennials Continue to See Serious Watching as a Way of Life

Leading the charge in Serious Watching, Millennials (80 percent) and Gen X (71 percent) are more likely than their Boomer peers (49 percent) to have gone to extremes to watch a TV show or event while traveling. Millennials (32 percent) are more likely to have exceeded their data limit to watch shows on their mobile device while Gen X (24 percent) and Boomers (8 percent) are less likely to do so.

They're also the most dedicated with almost half of Millennials (46 percent) being likely to ask a family member or friend for their streaming account while traveling.

And one-third (34 percent) of Millennials are expected to watch more TV this holiday season compared to the rest of the year. "As an industry leader, we've always looked to create the ultimate experience for both Serious Watchers and viewers across various platforms," said Fernandez. "From the award-winning and top ranked by Consumer Reports OLED C8 to the exceptional OLED B8 and stunning glass design of OLED E8, LG's pioneering OLED technology offers superb and unparalleled picture and image quality that fits the needs of every television enthusiast this holiday season and beyond.

LG offers the industry's widest OLED TV selection, with 10 critically-acclaimed, category-leading 4K UHD models featuring proprietary LG OLED technology, which delivers perfect black levels, infinite contrast and over one billion rich colors. LG OLED TVs come equipped with LG's advanced ThinQ AI and third-party AI capabilities for enhanced connectivity and convenience, as well as advanced new processors that sharpen details and imagery. For information on special holiday pricing and availability of LG's award-winning lineup of OLED TVs, please visit lg.com/us/experience-tvs/premium-tvs. "LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. About the LG Serious Watchers Index

The LG Serious Watchers Index research was completed using an email invitation and an online survey among a random sample of 1,000 adults ages 18+ who watch 10+ episodes of television programming per week, have 2+ streaming services, and watch programs on multiple platforms. Interviewing was conducted by Wakefield Research between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7, 2018. The results reported have an overall margin of error of 3.1 at the 95% confidence interval. About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com. About Wakefield Research

Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) is a leading, independent provider of quantitative, qualitative, and hybrid market research. Wakefield Research supports the world's most prominent brands and agencies, including 50 of the Fortune 100, in 70 countries. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-binge-watching-survey-finds-americans-take-their-favorite-entertainment-more-serious-than-the-holidays-300767959.html SOURCE LG Electronics USA

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]