[December 18, 2018] New PhishER Product from KnowBe4 Helps Contain Email Threats

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has launched a new platform called PhishER that helps security teams analyze, prioritize and manage email that has been reported as suspect by employees. With PhishER, security teams can identify the most dangerous threats more quickly and efficiently. The platform also helps security teams quickly process the emails that were reported as suspicious but are actually legitimate and need to be processed by the employee. "Security teams can spend hours, days, even weeks prioritizing email messages that are reported to them," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "PhishER automates the process, speeding it up immensely. This platform is a massive value-add to our current offerings and is a huge time-saver for security teams. PhishER will revolutionize the way security teams handle email threats reported by users and help them meet their Service Level Agreements." Phishing remains the most widely used cyber-attack vector. With the firehose of spam and malicious email that attacks networks, some 10 to 15 percent of these threats make it past email filters. Organizations that have trained their users through new-school security awareness training—which includes simulated phishing tests—and have armed them with the free KnowBe4 Phish Alert Button can stillrun into problems accurately identifying a spam email versus a phishing email or other type of malicious email.



Many of those emails are reported by users to incident response teams and require review as quickly as possible. Since each message requires some level of analysis and possible human intervention to prioritize, organizations with limited incident response teams need a more simple and effective way to respond to and mitigate these reported messages. With only approximately one in ten user-reported emails being verified as actually malicious in some form, it is important to handle the phishing attacks and threats—and just as important—effectively manage the other 90 percent of user-reported messages accurately and efficiently.

Incident response orchestration can easily deliver immediate efficiencies to a security team. With the right strategy and planning, an organization can build a fully orchestrated and intelligent SOC that can contend with today's threats. PhishER is a critical element to help incident response teams work together to mitigate the phishing threat. For more information on Phish ER, please visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/phisher. To request a demo of Phish ER, please contact sales@knowbe4.com. About KnowBe4 KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest integrated security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 22,000 organizations worldwide. Founded by data and IT security expert Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness of ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to security awareness training. Kevin Mitnick, internationally recognized computer security expert and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design KnowBe4's training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations worldwide trust KnowBe4 to mobilize their employees as their last line of defense. Number 96 on the 2018 Inc. 500 list, #34 on 2018 Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and #2 in Cybersecurity Ventures Cybersecurity 500. KnowBe4 is headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida with European offices in England, the Netherlands, Germany and offices in South Africa and Singapore. Contact: Amanda Tarantino, (727)748-4221, amandat@knowbe4.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-phisher-product-from-knowbe4-helps-contain-email-threats-300767645.html SOURCE KnowBe4

