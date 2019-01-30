|
New Book by Adrian College Chaplain Advocates for the Intrinsic Worth of Each Person
"For
Each and All: The Moral Witness of Asa Mahan," by Christopher P.
Momany is a new book from the Publishing Office of the General
Board of Higher Education and Ministry (GBHEM). The book is a
biography of Asa Mahan (1799-1889), an abolitionist, author,
clergyperson, and first president of Oberlin College and Adrian College.
While the Civil War combatants battled over who could be considered full
citizens and what rights, privileges, and duties we would afford each
other, it was not a foregone conclusion that America would denounce
slavery as unconditionally wrong. Into this arena stepped Asa Mahan.
Mahan advocated for the intrinsic value of every human being, for our
country to honor its covenant with its citizens, and for all to actively
engage differences peacefully with justice and hope. Momany uses primary
source material and helps readers wade through the moral and
philosophical waters of antebellum America from which Asa Mahan drew
religious convictions and crafted moral principles that remain relevant
today. The author also shows how Mahan informed and interacted with
leaders like Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.
Christopher P. Momany is a chaplain and part-time professor of
Philosophy/Religion at Adrian College, Adrian, Michigan. Author of many
articles and the book, "Doing Good: A Grace-Filled Approach to
Holiness," Dr. Momany is also an elder in the Michigan Annual Conference
of The United Methodist Church.
According to Momany, today's students are the most "measured" generation
in memory and are craving a new kind of "personalism" that values them
as they are-individuals, each with intrinsic worth. At Adrian College,
Momany sees students who are eager to learn more about the basic
concepts of human dignity and unconditional respect for human value,
especially as they "begin to build a framework in order to engage in
public life." He says, "We should not be afraid of philosophical
concepts that seek to affirm human worth, and there is great potential
for wider application of these ideas both within and outside the church."
Momany hopes that just as students at Adrian resonate with the concept
of "intrinsic worth," so too can those who sek current remedies to
problems such as human trafficking. The abolitionist movement of the
early and middle nineteenth century relied on human rights language that
still has currency, he says. "It is time to take those ethical and
philosophical traditions seriously again, because some forms of
postmodernism have paved the way for the increasingly authoritarian
current in public life today. It is time to unite the traditions of
philosophical ethics and church witness for justice."
The book is widely acclaimed. Ronald C. White, a New York Times
best-selling author of "American Ulysses: A Life of Ulysses S. Grant"
and "A. Lincoln: A Biography," says, "Christopher Momany deserves praise
for restoring Asa Mahan to his deserved place in American history.
Mahan's multiple careers-antislavery advocate, theologian who taught
Christian Perfection, and president of Oberlin and Adrian Colleges-are
deftly defined within the larger crosscurrents of nineteenth century
intellectual thought. Momany's deep engagement with Mahan allows readers
to see connections with contemporary issues."
James Brewer Stewart, James Wallace Professor of History Emeritus,
Macalester College; founder of Historians Against Slavery and author of
"Holy Warriors: The Abolitionists and American Slavery," says, "Thanks
to this insightful study, scholars should think again before concluding
that white abolitionists are best characterized as romantic ideologists
and hard-boiled agitators, not as deep and highly rigorous thinkers. As
a master of European philosophy and biblical exegesis, Asa Mahan
challenges these generalizations. Grounded in solid research, cogently
argued, and straightforwardly written, Momany puts us deeply in contact
with an important and overlooked abolitionist thinker and educator."
Nikki M. Taylor, Professor of History and Chair of the Department,
Howard University, and author of "America's First Black Socialist: The
Radical Life of Peter H. Clark," says, "'For Each and All' uses Mahan's
life story to craft an incisive intellectual history of the philosophies
that underpinned the abolitionist movement. While most people do not
appreciate Mahan's intellectual contributions to the movement, Momany's
book provides a corrective; and as a result, Mahan emerges as someone
who deserves a seat at the table of the greatest abolitionist minds in
U.S. history."
Volney Gay, professor, Vanderbilt University, author of "On the
Pleasures of Owning Persons: The Hidden Face of American Slavery," says,
"In this book, Momany illuminates the life and thought of Asa Mahan. A
brilliant theologian, Mahan pondered our American contradiction that
many freedom-loving people, guided by God's laws, practiced slavery."
"For Each and All: The Moral Witness of Asa Mahan" is available at Amazon
and Cokesbury.
