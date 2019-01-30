|
|[December 17, 2018]
|
New Partnerships with eMoney and Redtail Make It Easier for Fee-Only Advisors to Work with Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced new partnerships that will
offer fee-only advisors improved planning and data management
capabilities and make it easier to use Lincoln's suite of annuity
solutions. By integrating capabilities from eMoney Advisor, a leading
wealth management and financial planning software provider, and Redtail
Technology ("Redtail"), a provider of client relationship management
(CRM) solutions for financial services firms, Lincoln will continue to
expand and evolve its technology platform available to fee-only advisors.
"These partnerships mark our continued commitment to systematically
removing all points of friction that fee-only advisors may face as they
look to integrate Lincoln variable and fixed annuities as part of their
clients' portfolios," said Tad Fifer, vice president and head of
Registered Investment Advisor Distribution, Lincoln Financial
Distributors. "The new data and technology capabilities offered through
eMoney and Redtail help to better support the business needs of these
advisors - from planning and client experiences, to aggregation and
portfolio management."
Advisors using the eMoney platform will receive a more comprehensive
snapshot of their Lincoln annuity accounts, enabling them to more
fluidly include commission-free insurance solutions in their client
portfolios. eMoney's industry-leading client portal offers advisors a
real-time, on-demand financial experience that helps strengthen
relationships and keep them at the forefront of digital trends. Fee-only
advisors will experience seamless features with the portal, including
self-registration and onboarding, mobile web access, account aggregation
and organization, and unlimited, secure document storage.
Lincoln's integration with Redtail helps advisors simplify the
management of their businesses, substantially cutting down on the time
needed for manual processes and improving their overall workflow. These
new integrations are the latest enhancements Lincoln has made in a
series of decisions to help build its presence among registered
investment advisors.
"We're proud to offer a comprehensive lineup of annuity solutions for
fee-only advisors and recognize their unique needs in doing business,"
said Paul Waldeier, assistant vice president of Registered Investment
Advisor Distribution for Lincoln. "These actions underscore the focus
we've placed on this channel and on helping to simplify advisor
experiences as they continue to provide lifetime income for today's
clients."
For more information about enhancements Lincoln has made to positively
impact its fee-only annuity business, please visit www.LincolnRIA.com.
About eMoney Advisor, LLC
eMoney
Advisor, LLC("eMoney") is a leading provider of scalable wealth
management solutions for financial professionals, firms, and enterprises
of all sizes. Rooted in collaborative financial planning, eMoney's
technologies and services enable financial professionals to build
stronger client relationships, streamline business operations, and drive
revenue and growth. With more than 600 passionate, innovative, and
dedicated employees in three locations-including its headquarters in
Radnor, Pa.-eMoney is transforming the wealth management experience for
50,000 financial professionals and 2.4 million end-clients nationwide.
For more information, please visit www.emoneyadvisor.com.
About Redtail Technology
Founded
in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client
Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions
(Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the
financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping
advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core
technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost
and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the
industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial
technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors
exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful
ways to its local communities in California, Arizona and Georgia. For
more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com.
About Lincoln Financial Group
Lincoln
Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people
to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism.
Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance
and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings
and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses.
Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the
marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its
affiliates. The company had $262 billion in assets under management as
of September 30, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate
citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln
is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was
recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best
Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women in 2018 and
received a perfect score of 100 percent in 2018 on both the Corporate
Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com.
Disclosures:
Lincoln annuities are issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance
Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial
Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance
Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it
authorized to do so.
Contracts sold in New York are issued by Lincoln Life & Annuity Company
of New York, Syracuse, NY, and distributed by Lincoln Financial
Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer.
LCN-2344338-121018
