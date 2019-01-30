[December 17, 2018] New Partnerships with eMoney and Redtail Make It Easier for Fee-Only Advisors to Work with Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced new partnerships that will offer fee-only advisors improved planning and data management capabilities and make it easier to use Lincoln's suite of annuity solutions. By integrating capabilities from eMoney Advisor, a leading wealth management and financial planning software provider, and Redtail Technology ("Redtail"), a provider of client relationship management (CRM) solutions for financial services firms, Lincoln will continue to expand and evolve its technology platform available to fee-only advisors. "These partnerships mark our continued commitment to systematically removing all points of friction that fee-only advisors may face as they look to integrate Lincoln variable and fixed annuities as part of their clients' portfolios," said Tad Fifer, vice president and head of Registered Investment Advisor Distribution, Lincoln Financial Distributors. "The new data and technology capabilities offered through eMoney and Redtail help to better support the business needs of these advisors - from planning and client experiences, to aggregation and portfolio management." Advisors using the eMoney platform will receive a more comprehensive snapshot of their Lincoln annuity accounts, enabling them to more fluidly include commission-free insurance solutions in their client portfolios. eMoney's industry-leading client portal offers advisors a real-time, on-demand financial experience that helps strengthen relationships and keep them at the forefront of digital trends. Fee-only advisors will experience seamless features with the portal, including self-registration and onboarding, mobile web access, account aggregation and organization, and unlimited, secure document storage. Lincoln's integration with Redtail helps advisors simplify the management of their businesses, substantially cutting down on the time needed for manual processes and improving their overall workflow. These new integrations are the latest enhancements Lincoln has made in a series of decisions to help build its presence among registered investment advisors. "We're proud to offer a comprehensive lineup of annuity solutions for fee-only advisors and recognize their unique needs in doing business," said Paul Waldeier, assistant vice president of Registered Investment Advisor Distribution for Lincoln. "These actions underscore the focus we've placed on this channel and on helping to simplify advisor experiences as they continue to provide lifetime income for today's clients." For more information about enhancements Lincoln has made to positively impact its fee-only annuity business, please visit www.LincolnRIA.com. About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC("eMoney") is a leading provider of scalable wealth management solutions for financial professionals, firms, and enterprises of all sizes. Rooted in collaborative financial planning, eMoney's technologies and services enable financial professionals to build stronger client relationships, streamline business operations, and drive revenue and growth. With more than 600 passionate, innovative, and dedicated employees in three locations-including its headquarters in Radnor, Pa.-eMoney is transforming the wealth management experience for 50,000 financial professionals and 2.4 million end-clients nationwide. For more information, please visit www.emoneyadvisor.com.



About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications and integrating with many of the industry's most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com. About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $262 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2018. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Additionally, Lincoln is dedicated to upholding a diverse and inclusive organization and was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, and Best Employers for Women in 2018 and received a perfect score of 100 percent in 2018 on both the Corporate Equality Index and Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Disclosures: Lincoln annuities are issued by The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York, nor is it authorized to do so. Contracts sold in New York are issued by Lincoln Life & Annuity Company of New York, Syracuse, NY, and distributed by Lincoln Financial Distributors, Inc., a broker-dealer. LCN-2344338-121018 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181217005197/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]