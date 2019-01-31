[December 13, 2018] New Book Boosts Your Career from "Qualified" to "Needed"

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Allan Thomas Chiulli released his new book, Winning in the Digital Tornado. Designed as a "go to" reference, the book focuses on boosting career relevance in an era of fast-changing digital disruption. Taking the approach that it's more than familiarity with common digital applications, Chiulli asserts that a large percentage of professionals are at risk of obsolescence. This can occur within a short time span in one's career. This problem is often categorized as "ageism," but the challenge is, in fact, an educational challenge. Chiulli believes that digital obsolescence is solved by learning, regardless of a person's age. The challenge he presents is the disconnect between new business concepts and digital transformation. As the level of responsibility increases for professionals on their management path, they become removed from day-to-day, hands on digital applications and their relevance to decision-making and impact on business. On the other hand, those new to the workforce are often more comfortable with the actual programming and mechanics of software and development, but lack the business experience to see the complete benefits of an application and potential from an end user perspective. Winning in the Digital Tornado presents these challenges as solvable issues. In outlining his path to Digital Savvy, Chiulli gives definitions to conditions that currently exist, but have yet to be labeled. Some of these include Digital Savvy, Digital Transformation, Digital Tornado and Digital Convergence--elements of what he calls being "DigErupted," the state of one's career being digitally disrupted. "Sadly, there is a clear lack of awareness in the public vernacular for many of these conditions," asserts Chiulli. "My goal is to define the challenge and create a solution based on my own experience. This book provides a step-by-step, easy-to-follow and easy-to-understand path to Digital Savvy." Chiulli defines "Digital Savvy" as the ability to "understand, evaluate and anticipate Digital Transformation." He optimistically states that, "Once you are Digital Savvy, Digital Transformation works for you, not against you." No stranger to the role and importance of technology and its contribution to business success, Chiulli realized he was digitally obsolete as CEO of his own Fintech company. In seeking a path to Digital Savvy, it became clear that none existed, and he was forced to create his own. The result is Winning in the Digital Tornado. "The purpose of this book and plan is to provide hope and empowerment for people being disrupted or left behind by the digital age," claims Chiulli. "Once you become Digital Savvy, you hedge career risk and create career upside. You become and remain relevant. You create career confidence and enjoy peace of mind. And, if unfortunate things do happen in your career, you are much more competitive, prepared, and can face your future with confidence." Winning in the Digital Tornado is available on both Amazon (https://amzn.to/2SeVGwn) and Kindle.







SPECIAL PROMOTION Get your copy of Winning in the Digital Tornado FREE on Kindle starting today, Thursday, December 13 through midnight Monday, December 17.

Allan Thomas Chiulli is an executive, educator, coach, speaker and author. He created startups in trading, asset management, and brokerage. Allan created DigElearn, an online digital learning experience, www.DigElearn.com, and is developing a blockchain-based research platform for Wall Street. He holds 16 patents and is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate with a B.A. in Political Science and an M.S. in Geology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance from California State University at Long Beach. Allan lives in Austin, TX with his wife Bea, and enjoys running, cooking and, of course, digital transformation. Find Winning in the Digital Tornado on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/WinningDT/) and follow Allan on LinkedIn (linkedin.com/in/allan-thomas-chiulli-1171a68). CONTACT: Virginia Steinberg

