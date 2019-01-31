[December 13, 2018] New Souler Program Grants Stock Options to Top Influencers

Souler, an influencer commerce platform and community, today announced that selected influencers will receive stock options in Souler as part of its Chosen Influencer Program. On Souler, influencers sell the products they love from premium and luxury brands directly to their followers and earn a percentage of sales. The initial participants in the new program include well-known creators, social media personalities, style icons, athletes and bloggers such as male supermodels Broderick Hunter and Charlie Matthews, Olympic gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad, model Alysha Nett, actor and comedian Greg Davis Jr. and opera star Marsha Thompson, as well as other top influencers who have already joined. Influencers selected for Souler's Chosen Influencer Program will receive shares in Souler based on the size of their social media following. The Souler stock option initiative is based on a tiered program and the pool of options is limited, so only influencers who are accepted into the program at its outset will be eligible to receive options and be designated a Chosen Influencer. Souler is free for influencers, who sell their curated assortments of hard-to-find products in their Souler Stores on the platform. Influencers can feature unique products from the brands they already work with as well as items from new brands that they have discovered on the platform. Souler currntly features a range of categories that include fashion, home, health and beauty, outdoor, and kids.



"The Souler Chosen Influencer Program deepens our commitment to the influencers, creators, and cultural icons who shape the Souler community," said Souler Co-Founder and CEO Josh Wexler. "These top influencers feature and promote their favorite products in their Souler Stores and on all of their social media feeds. In turn, Souler highlights them through featured stories and podcasts on our platform and through other marketing initiatives," continued George Manley, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Souler. The Souler Chosen Influencer Program ensures that brands in the premium and luxury space enjoy the spotlight on Souler's platform, enabling them to leverage the power of influencer marketing while also generating a new revenue stream.

"I'm excited to not only have a Souler Store where I generate additional income, but also to have a stake in the company and be part of the Souler community," said Instagram influencer Greg Davis Jr. who has more than 1 million social media followers across platforms. "I've always wanted to offer my followers a simple way to buy the products I love, in one place, and Souler allows me to do that and create a business. I'm also excited that Souler will be featuring me and my recommended products on its platform." About Souler Souler is an influencer commerce platform and community where influencers share the products they love from the brands they represent and sell them directly to their followers. The platform enables influencers to create their own Souler Stores, where they can curate, promote and sell branded products at full price without the hassle of managing physical inventory, shipping or customer service and earn a percentage of the sales of the products they sell. The platform is free for approved influencers and brands, and provides brands with a new way to leverage influencer marketing, a new revenue stream and an innovative way to generate real ROI. For more information, visit Souler.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181213005444/en/

