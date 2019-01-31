|
|[December 13, 2018]
|
New Souler Program Grants Stock Options to Top Influencers
Souler, an influencer commerce platform and community, today announced
that selected influencers will receive stock options in Souler as part
of its Chosen Influencer Program. On Souler, influencers sell the
products they love from premium and luxury brands directly to their
followers and earn a percentage of sales. The initial participants in
the new program include well-known creators, social media personalities,
style icons, athletes and bloggers such as male supermodels Broderick
Hunter and Charlie Matthews, Olympic gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad,
model Alysha Nett, actor and comedian Greg Davis Jr. and opera star
Marsha Thompson, as well as other top influencers who have already
joined.
Influencers selected for Souler's Chosen Influencer Program will receive
shares in Souler based on the size of their social media following. The
Souler stock option initiative is based on a tiered program and the pool
of options is limited, so only influencers who are accepted into the
program at its outset will be eligible to receive options and be
designated a Chosen Influencer.
Souler is free for influencers, who sell their curated assortments of
hard-to-find products in their Souler Stores on the platform.
Influencers can feature unique products from the brands they already
work with as well as items from new brands that they have discovered on
the platform. Souler currntly features a range of categories that
include fashion, home, health and beauty, outdoor, and kids.
"The Souler Chosen Influencer Program deepens our commitment to the
influencers, creators, and cultural icons who shape the Souler
community," said Souler Co-Founder and CEO Josh Wexler. "These top
influencers feature and promote their favorite products in their Souler
Stores and on all of their social media feeds. In turn, Souler
highlights them through featured stories and podcasts on our platform
and through other marketing initiatives," continued George Manley, SVP
of Sales and Marketing for Souler.
The Souler Chosen Influencer Program ensures that brands in the premium
and luxury space enjoy the spotlight on Souler's platform, enabling them
to leverage the power of influencer marketing while also generating a
new revenue stream.
"I'm excited to not only have a Souler Store where I generate additional
income, but also to have a stake in the company and be part of the
Souler community," said Instagram influencer Greg Davis Jr. who has more
than 1 million social media followers across platforms. "I've always
wanted to offer my followers a simple way to buy the products I love, in
one place, and Souler allows me to do that and create a business. I'm
also excited that Souler will be featuring me and my recommended
products on its platform."
About Souler
Souler is an influencer commerce platform and community where
influencers share the products they love from the brands they represent
and sell them directly to their followers. The platform enables
influencers to create their own Souler Stores, where they can curate,
promote and sell branded products at full price without the hassle of
managing physical inventory, shipping or customer service and earn a
percentage of the sales of the products they sell. The platform is free
for approved influencers and brands, and provides brands with a new way
to leverage influencer marketing, a new revenue stream and an innovative
way to generate real ROI. For more information, visit Souler.com.
