|[December 13, 2018]
New Research from Brightcove Finds 94 Percent of Employees Enjoy At Least One Event Live Streamed in the Workplace
Brightcove
Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the leading provider of cloud services for
video, today announced the findings from its 2018
Enterprise Video Survey, analyzing live-streamed video
preferences in the workplace. The study found that of enterprise
employees who have experienced live-streamed video at work, 94 percent
enjoy at least one event to be live streamed, and among those
respondents, 67 percent actually prefer live-streamed to pre-recorded
video for at least one event at work. Looking at the most preferred work
situations in which employees prefer live-streamed video, 49 percent
stated for internal company meetings, 37 percent for conference
keynotes, and 33 percent for an internal company update or announcement.
The survey also found that live-streamed video is particularly impactful
to employees under 40 years of age. Among those who have watched a
live-streamed video at work:
-
61 percent of 18-39 year olds enjoy the ability to interact in
real-time; compared to 50 percent of employees of all ages
-
53 percent of 18-39 year olds feel they can obtain information more
quickly through live-streamed video; compared to 45 percent of
employees of all ages
52 percent of 18-39 year olds feel that live-streamed video is more
natural than pre-recorded video; compared to 44 percent of employees
of all ages
While live-streamed video has become an increasingly-popular trend
within the enterprise, 77 percent of enterprise employees surveyed
reported experiencing some issues while watching live-streamed video at
work, underscoring the importance of integrating a robust video solution
that delivers a reliable, high-quality live-streamed video experience.
The most common issues experienced by these employees include: buffering
(51 percent), poor sound quality (41 percent), poor video quality (27
percent), and disconnections (27 percent).
"Live-streamed video has many benefits within the enterprise as it
allows for authentic and impactful communication amongst employees,"
said Charles Chu, Chief Product Officer, Brightcove. "While the demand
for live-streamed video within the workplace is rising, it's also
important for enterprises to implement the right video solution in order
to reduce the challenges that can occur by virtue of live streaming.
Partnering with a video solution like Brightcove that has the ability to
deliver seamless and reliable high-quality videos is the most seamless
way to execute a successful and practical live-streamed video strategy."
Methodology
All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from
YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 765 full-time employees (ages 18+)
at companies employing 500 people or more. Fieldwork was carried out
online and undertaken in September 2018.
