New Dreamstime Reverse Image Search Makes Finding the Perfect Stock Image a Snap

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamstime, the world's largest stock photography community, today launched its new reverse image search, making it easier for users to find the perfect stock imagery that makes any design stand out from the crowd. Now, photo enthusiasts and Dreamstime's 23.5 million users can search using a thumbnail image to find the exact file in the Dreamstime massive image library or choose from a selection of similar, relevant images from around the web. With a quick upload of any thumbnail, users can access Dreamstime's vast selection of billions of images to find the perfect stock photography to fit any application. "How often do you find the perfect image through an online search, but then can't locate the full file or source? Searching by keyword might help, but only if you hit on the right terms. It's can be frustrating and time consuming," said Serban Enache, the company's CEO and co-founder. "Our reverse image search solves those problems to make it simple for users. Just upload the thumbnail you're looking for, and we'll find the file, or based on AI and customer preference matching, we'll offer images from the same subject to help." With the largest stock imag customer base and over 477,000 contributors around the world, Dreamstime's new thumbnail search makes quick work of serving up the images that designers need to create stunning and compelling work. At the same time, it also broadens exposure for contributors whose images can now be discovered based on their visual elements, rather than only with text-based keywords and metatags.



The reverse image search taps into Dreamstime's database of over 90 million high-quality stock photos and royalty-free images, many available for free or as little as just 20 cents. In addition, Dreamstime users can take advantage of community expertise with a growing library of informative how-to blog articles that help designers enhance their strategy, craft and career. To use the new reverse image search or get started with a one-week free trial and 5 high-quality image downloads now, visit www.dreamstime.com.

About Dreamstime Dreamstime is a distinguished leader in stock photography, a major supplier of high-quality digital images to the world's largest advertising agencies, national and international magazines, and film and television production companies including Google, Coca Cola, Autodesk, Random House, Samsung, The Discovery Channel, Random House Bertelsmann, the Financial Times, and many more. With over 91 million images, Dreamstime has the largest customer base in the world (over 23 million users to date) and more than 12 million unique visitors monthly to the site. In addition to the almost one million free images available, Dreamstime's active gallery is updated by the second with photos from the site's 477,000 plus contributors. For more information on Dreamstime, please visit: https://www.Dreamstime.com . MEDIA CONTACT:

