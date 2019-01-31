[December 13, 2018] New Metrics Show Kryon RPA Developer Certification Earns Prestige and Popularity

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryon® – a leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution provider known for its customer-centric approach and its unique technological innovations, including Kryon Process Discovery™ – today released new metrics showing that within the first quarter since launch, impressive numbers of RPA developers have registered to attend online courses on Kryon Academy to acquire marketable skills that are increasingly in demand in today's job market. Launched in September 2018, Kryon Academy provides online courses enabling current and aspiring automation developers to acquire highly sought-after professional skills and become certified RPA experts. It includes an RPA Developer Certification learning path comprised of six courses, including an introduction to RPA, a crash course in Kryon's RPA development studio, and advanced classes on developing RPA wizards. After completing the two-day training and passing a certification test, a learner is awarded a credential reflecting their enhanced understanding of automation development. Highlights of the Kryon Academy's recent success metrics include: Over 800 completed courses.

Over 400 graduates.

97 percent of graduates of the Academy's Using Advanced Commands course found it "very helpful."

course found it "very helpful." 95 percent of graduats of the Academy's RPA Developer Introduction course found that it was "very easy to follow the practical exercises."



According to the Gartner report: Robotic Process Automation: 8 Guidelines for Effective Results published on 27 June 2018 , by Cathy Tornbohm: "Several skills are required for starting and running an RPA. They include the ability to:

Select suitable processes for RPA use.

Decide and design optimal processes for RPA tools.

Select whether RPA or another automation tool is the best answer.

Select which RPA tool to use for which activity.

Set up an RPA build, test and deploy environment.

Build and rewrite scripts for the tool. These skills will vary depending on the chosen RPA tool, as each has a different interface and the need for programming or IT knowledge varies by tool.

Monitor runtime.

Preserve the skills of the people who can spot automation opportunities and the skills of the people who can generate scripts, as these are not always the same skills or types of people." "As companies around the world increasingly see the ways intelligent automation can help them achieve greater success, the rapidly growing RPA market is quickly creating new job opportunities," said Ohad Barnoy, VP Customer Support at Kryon. "For us as leaders of the digital transformation revolution, it is gratifying to see that the Kryon Academy is empowering so many learners to build skills that will open new doors for them and help them advance their careers. We at Kryon are constantly expanding our course selection and adding new material to the Kryon Academy, and we're committed to supporting the professional advancement of more developers in the future." Sign up for the Kryon Academy at https://www.kryonsystems.com/rpa-academy . ABOUT KRYON

Kryon is a leader in enterprise automation, offering the only platform on the market which encompasses both Process Discovery and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This end-to-end solution maximizes ROI and cuts implementation time by 80%. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Kryon Process Discovery™ automatically generates a comprehensive picture of business processes, evaluates them and recommends which ones to automate. Kryon offers attended (desktop) RPA, unattended (virtual-machine-based) RPA and a hybrid combination of both. The company's award-winning platform is used by enterprises worldwide, including AIG, Allianz, American Express, AT&T, Ernst & Young, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, HP, Microsoft, Santander Bank, Singtel Optus, Verizon and Wyndham Hotel Group. For more information about Kryon and its solutions, please visit www.kryonsystems.com. Media contact

Chris Thatcher

+1-646-430-5161

chthatcher@5wpr.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-metrics-show-kryon-rpa-developer-certification-earns-prestige-and-popularity-300765026.html SOURCE Kryon

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]