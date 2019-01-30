|
|[December 12, 2018]
|
New Research: SDG Targets & GRI Indicators Materiality in ESG / Sustainability Reporting Released by G&A Institute
Governance & Accountability Institute today announces the release of its
year-long, comprehensive "Sector Study on Sustainability Materiality of
the SDG Targets & GRI Indicators". This research project was designed to
examine sector trends in the ESG materiality decisions of 1,387 GRI
reporters' across 40 sectors on each of the 91 GRI G4 Specific Standard
Disclosure Indicators.
By utilizing linkage documents such as the SDG Compass' (News - Alert) "Inventory of
Business Indicators" and the GRI's "Mapping the G4 to the GRI Standards"
the research also used the GRI G4 indicators as a type of Rosetta
Stone to translate and examine trends in materiality decisions on
topics related to the 169 SDG Targets, and GRI-Standards disclosures.
G&A Institute's Co-Founder, Louis Coppola, architect of the study
explains: "It's important to keep in mind that organizations in this
study published their reports using GRI for their sustainability
reporting. Determinations of what is included in an organization's GRI
report are informed by the GRI Principles of 'Materiality' and
'Stakeholder Inclusiveness.' Therefore the results of our research and
rankings are informed by the corporate sectors' collective materiality
assessments, stakeholder engagements, and decision-making of these 1,387
reporting organizations."
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development widely acknowledges that the
private sector will be one of the most significant sources of resources,
action and technical capacity relied upon by the global society to
achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
With a whole new ESG language now evolved -- The SDG's 17 Goals & 169
Targets -- and hundreds of key performance indicators to master,
business leaders and other stakeholders are justifiably challenged as
how to interact with these new global ambitions, and how then to report
on their progress.
"We believe the combined materiality decisions of these 1,387 reporting
organizations from around the world, across 40 sectors, is a powerful
'Big Data' set for us to explore these challenges wih corporate
managers, investors and other stakeholders," said Coppola.
"We plan to continue to add to and mine this Big Data set and will
publicly share the results in various ways. For our corporate clients,
we will utilize this data set to enhance our engagements and guidance.
No other consulting organization has the breadth and depth of this type
of ESG materiality decision making data today. We welcome your feedback
on the results and your ideas on how to utilize the Big Data set that
this report begins to explore," says Hank Boerner, G&A's Chairman and
Co-Founder.
This research is intended to be helpful to a wide range of stakeholders
-- including companies, investors, public sector policymakers, civil
society leadership, and a range of key stakeholders -- all of whom are
interested in understanding which industries and business models have
the greatest synergies with specific SDG targets. The work serves as
well in gaining a global, national and industry-specific view of company
activity related to the SDGs, which benefits both companies and
investors.
The complete database of results is maintained by G&A Institute and is
used for assisting corporate clients and other stakeholders in
understanding relevant materiality trends.
Download the research here: https://www.ga-institute.com/SDGsWhatMatters2018
G&A would like to thank its team of reports analysts who contributed to
this landmark research project:
Team Research Leaders
-
Elizabeth Peterson, Juliet Russell, Alan Stautz, Alvis Yuen
Researchers
-
Amanda Hoster, Laura Malo, Matthew Novak, Yangshengjing "UB" Qiu, Sara
Rosner, Shraddha Sawant, Qier "Cher" Xue
ABOUT GOVERNANCE & ACCOUNTABILITY INSTITUTE, INC.
Founded
in 2006, G&A Institute, Inc. is a sustainability consulting firm
headquartered in New York City, advising corporations and investors on
executing winning strategies that maximize return on investment at every
step of their sustainability journey. The G&A consulting
team helps corporate and investor clients recognize, understand and
address sustainability issues to address stakeholder and shareholder
concerns.
G&A's sustainability-focused consulting and advisory services fall into
three main areas: (1) Sustainability/ESG Consulting; (2) Communications
& Recognitions, and (3) Investor / Capital Markets Relations. The
resources available within each category include sustainability/CSR (News - Alert)
reporting assistance; materiality assessment; stakeholder engagement;
strategy setting; ESG survey responses; ESG benchmarking; investor ESG
data review & enhancement; investor relations ESG programs; investor
engagement; sustainability communications; manager coaching; team
building; training; advice on third-party awards, recognition & index
inclusions; ESG issues monitoring and customized research.
G&A Institute is the Data Partner for the Global Reporting Initiative
(GRI) in the USA, UK, and Republic of Ireland. Since 2011, G&A has
analyzed more than 7,000 sustainability reports and catalogued hundreds
of important data points for these reports tracking trends for G&A's
clients and helping to create the GRI Sustainability Disclosure
Database, the largest publicly accessible database of sustainability
reports in the world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005085/en/
