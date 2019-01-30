|
|[December 12, 2018]
|
New Intel Architectures and Technologies Target Expanded Market Opportunities
At Intel (News - Alert) "Architecture Day," top executives, architects and fellows
revealed next-generation technologies and discussed progress on a
strategy to power an expanding universe of data-intensive workloads for
PCs and other smart consumer devices, high-speed networks, ubiquitous
artificial intelligence (AI), specialized cloud data centers and
autonomous vehicles.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005197/en/
At Intel Architecture Day on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, Raja Koduri, Intel chief architect, senior vice president of Core and Visual Computing Group and general manager of Edge Computing Solutions, explains how the company is positioned to deliver leadership products across architectures and workloads for an expanding data-centric market. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
Intel demonstrated a range of 10nm-based systems in development for PCs,
data centers and networking, and previewed other technologies targeted
at an expanded range of workloads.
More: New
Intel Architectures and Technologies Target Expanded Market Opportunities
(Q&A with Intel's Raja Koduri)
The company also shared its technical strategy focused on six
engineering segments where significant investments and innovation are
being pursued to drive leaps forward in technology and user experience.
They include: advanced manufacturing processes and packaging; new
architectures to speed-up specialized tasks like AI and graphics;
super-fast memory; interconnects; embedded security features; and common
software to unify and simplify programming for developers across Intel's
compute roadmap.
Together these technologies lay the foundation for a more diverse era of
computing in an expanded addressable market opportunity of more than
$300 billion by 2022.1
Intel Architecture Day Highlights:
Industry-First 3D Stacking of Logic Chips: Intel demonstrated a
new 3D packaging technology, called "Foveros," which for the first time
brings the benefits of 3D stacking to enable logic-on-logic integration.
Foveros paves the way for devices and systems combining
high-performance, high-density and low-power silicon process
technologies. Foveros is expected to extend die stacking beyond
traditional passive interposers and stacked memory to high-performance
logic, such as CPU, graphics and AI processors for the first time.
The technology provides tremendous flexibility as designers seek to "mix
and match" technology IP blocks with various memory and I/O elements in
new device form factors. It will allow products to be broken up into
smaller "chiplets," where I/O, SRAM and power delivery circuits can be
fabricated in a base die and high-performance logic chiplets are stacked
on top.
Intel expects to launch a range of products using Foveros beginning in
the second half of 2019. The first Foveros product will combine a
high-performance 10nm compute-stacked chiplet with a low-power 22FFL
base die. It will enable the combination of world-class performance and
power efficiency in a small form factor.
Foveros is the next leap forward following Intel's breakthrough Embedded
Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) 2D packaging technology, introduced
in 2018.
New Sunny Cove CPU Architecture: Intel introduced Sunny Cove,
Intel's next-generation CPU microarchitecture designed to increase
performance per clock and power efficiency for general purpose computing
tasks, and includes new features to accelerate special purpose computing
tasks like AI and cryptography. Sunny Cove will be the basis for Intel's
next-generation server (Intel® Xeon®) and client (Intel® Core™)
processors later next year. Sunny Cove features include:
-
Enhanced microarchitecture to execute more operations in parallel.
-
New algorithms to reduce latency.
-
Increased size of key buffers and caches to optimize data-centric
workloads.
-
Architectural extensions for specific use cases and algorithms. For
example, new performance-boosting instructions or cryptography, such
as vector AES and SHA-NI, and other critical use cases like
compression and decompression.
Sunny Cove enables reduced latency and high throughput, as well as
offers much greater parallelism that is expected to improve experiences
from gaming to media to data-centric applications.
Next-Generation Graphics: Intel unveiled new Gen11 integrated
graphics with 64 enhanced execution units, more than double previous
Intel Gen9 graphics (24 EUs), designed to break the 1 TFLOPS barrier.
The new integrated graphics will be delivered in 10nm-based processors
beginning in 2019.
The new integrated graphics architecture is expected to double the
computing performance-per-clock compared to Intel Gen9 graphics. With >1
TFLOPS performance capability, this architecture is designed to increase
game playability. At the event, Intel showed Gen11 graphics nearly
doubling the performance of a popular photo recognition application when
compared to Intel's Gen9 graphics. Gen11 graphics is expected to also
feature an advanced media encoder and decoder, supporting 4K video
streams and 8K content creation in constrained power envelopes. Gen11
will also feature Intel® Adaptive Sync technology enabling smooth frame
rates for gaming.
Intel also reaffirmed its plan to introduce a discrete graphics
processor by 2020.
"One API" Software: Intel announced the "One API" project to
simplify the programming of diverse computing engines across CPU, GPU,
FPGA, AI and other accelerators. The project includes a comprehensive
and unified portfolio of developer tools for mapping software to the
hardware that can best accelerate the code. A public project release is
expected to be available in 2019.
Memory and Storage: Intel discussed updates on Intel® Optane™
technology and the products based upon that technology. Intel® Optane™
DC persistent memory is a new product that converges memory-like
performance with the data persistence and large capacity of storage. The
revolutionary technology brings more data closer to the CPU for faster
processing of bigger data sets like those used in AI and large
databases. Its large capacity and data persistence reduces the need to
make time-consuming trips to storage, which can improve workload
performance. Intel Optane DC persistent memory delivers cache line (64B)
reads to the CPU. On average, the average idle read latency with Optane
persistent memory is expected to be about 350 nanoseconds when
applications direct the read operation to Optane persistent memory, or
when the requested data is not cached in DRAM. For scale, an Optane DC
SSD has an average idle read latency of about 10,000 nanoseconds (10
microseconds), a remarkable improvement.2 In cases where
requested data is in DRAM, either cached by the CPU's memory controller
or directed by the application, memory sub-system responsiveness is
expected to be identical to DRAM (<100 nanoseconds).
The company also showed how SSDs based on Intel's 1 Terabit QLC NAND die
move more bulk data from HDDs to SSDs, allowing faster access to that
data.
The combination of Intel Optane SSDs with QLC NAND SSDs will enable
lower latency access to data used most frequently. Taken together, these
platform and memory advances complete the memory and storage hierarchy
providing the right set of choices for systems and applications.
Deep Learning Reference Stack: Intel is releasing the Deep
Learning Reference Stack, an integrated, highly-performant open source
stack optimized for Intel® Xeon® Scalable platforms. This open source
community release is part of our effort to ensure AI developers have
easy access to all of the features and functionality of the Intel
platforms. The Deep Learning Reference Stack is highly-tuned and built
for cloud native environments. With this release, Intel is enabling
developers to quickly prototype by reducing the complexity associated
with integrating multiple software components, while still giving users
the flexibility to customize their solutions.
-
Operating System: Clear Linux* OS is customizable to individual
development needs, tuned for Intel platforms and specific use cases
like deep learning;
-
Orchestration: Kubernetes* manages and orchestrates
containerized applications for multi-node clusters with Intel platform
awareness;
-
Containers: Docker* containers and Kata* containers utilize
Intel® Virtualization Technology to help secure container;
-
Libraries: Intel® Math Kernel Library for Deep Neural Networks
(MKL DNN) is Intel's highly optimized math library for mathematical
function performance;
-
Runtimes: Python* providing application and service execution
runtime support is highly tuned and optimized for Intel architecture;
-
Frameworks: TensorFlow* is a leading deep learning and machine
learning framework;
-
Deployment: KubeFlow* is an open-source industry-driven
deployment tool that provides a fast experience on Intel architecture,
ease of installation and simple use.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping
the data-centric future with computing and communications technology
that is the foundation of the world's innovations. The company's
engineering expertise is helping address the world's greatest challenges
as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the
infrastructure of the smart, connected world - from the cloud to the
network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information
about Intel at newsroom.intel.com
and intel.com.
1Intel calculated 2022 total addressable market opportunity
derived from industry analyst reports and internal estimates.
2Average idle read latency is the mean time for read data to
return to a requesting processor. This is an average; some latencies
will be longer. Tests document performance of components on a particular
test, in specific systems. Differences in hardware, software or
configuration will affect actual performance. Consult other sources of
information to evaluate performance as you consider your purchase. For
more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit www.intel.com/benchmarks.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this news summary that refer to future plans and
expectations, including with respect to Intel's future products and the
expected availability and benefits of such products, are forward-looking
statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such
as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "plans," "believes,"
"seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," "will," "would," "should,"
"could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are
intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements that
refer to or are based on estimates, forecasts, projections, uncertain
events or assumptions, including statements relating to total
addressable market (TAM) or market opportunity and anticipated trends in
our businesses or the markets relevant to them, also identify
forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the company's
current expectations and involve many risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's
expectations are set forth in Intel's earnings release dated October 25,
2018, which is included as an exhibit to Intel's Form 8-K furnished to
the SEC (News - Alert) on such date. Additional information regarding these and other
factors that could affect Intel's results is included in Intel's SEC
filings, including the company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and
10-Q. Copies of Intel's Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports may be obtained
by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.intc.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the
United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005197/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]