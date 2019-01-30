[December 11, 2018] New Buyer's Guide Identifies Ten Key Factors To Help Hospitals Select A Next Generation Nurse Call Communications System

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many U.S. hospitals today are planning to replace nurse call systems – which can be decades old. Making this long-term capital decision, however, should not be a simple upgrade, but an exploration of the value that next generation nurse call communications systems can add to the organization. All nurse call communications systems are not created equal. Amplion Clinical Communications, a company that's disrupting legacy nurse call, helping hospitals improve patient care, patient safety and patient/staff satisfaction, has created the "Essential Buyer's Guide for Nurse Call Communications Systems" to walk hospitals and health systems through this expensive capital purchase. "Hospitals may not be aware that next generation nurse call communications systems can actually participate in care delivery and improved outcomes," said Frank Grant, president and CEO of Amplion. "Leaders should know the right questions toask vendors to assure they are evaluating the best technology for the future."



From interoperability to reporting real-time data insights about patient room activity, next generation nurse call communications systems add value to the care team through messaging, reminders, and tracking activities. "Nurse call communications systems are not static, but an integral component of software-based tools that are transforming clinical care collaboration," Grant noted. Some nurse call systems require middleware to achieve communications capabilities – adding additional cost to the system purchase price. Alarm management and notification can be included in the next generation nurse call system – or not. Reporting capabilities also vary widely – is real-time data accessible? Can the data be drilled down by room and by staff member? What information is captured? Is this also a middleware purchase? Can the data be exported easily to the hospital or health system's own data platform?

Finally, some nurse call vendors sell their product through distributors and move on, while other vendors continue to provide ongoing guidance to help the hospital use the data insights to improve quality care, based on patient room activity monitoring. Understanding how to evaluate the real features and costs of next generation nurse call communications systems is the first step in transforming patient rooms into communications tools that work with other devices to deliver the best care today – and tomorrow. About Amplion Clinical Communications

Amplion Clinical Communications disrupts legacy nurse call. The Amplion Alert Care Assurance Platform combines advanced nurse call capabilities, care collaboration tools, alarm management, reporting and data analytics in a system that tracks, manages and confirms care for every patient. These analytics help organizations make data-driven decisions and create accountability within clinical teams. It closes care loops, promotes teamwork and delivers the real-time point-of-care data nursing leaders need to provide safer, smarter patient care. Amplion Alert is in hospitals in more than 25 states across the country. www.amplionalert.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-buyers-guide-identifies-ten-key-factors-to-help-hospitals-select-a-next-generation-nurse-call-communications-system-300763863.html SOURCE Amplion Clinical Communications

