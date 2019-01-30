|
|[December 11, 2018]
|
New Season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Content Begins Today with Operation Absolute Zero
The new community celebration and seasonal event for Call of Duty®:
Black Ops 4 begins now on PlayStation®4, with
other platforms to follow. Titled Operation
Absolute Zero, the content drop delivers new content and
game updates across all modes, including a new Specialist, new Blackout
map location and vehicle, a special holiday-themed event,
personalization items and accessories, new gear and much more.
"Operation Absolute Zero is a giant community celebration
and the next wave in our commitment to make Black Ops 4
the most supported game in our studio's history," said Dan Bunting,
Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. "We're bringing a ton of new content for the
entire community to enjoy with Operation Absolute Zero,
and we're also delivering updates to the game across the board that are
directly inspired by community feedback that we've received since the
game's launch."
"For Blackout, we knew that regular post-launch updates would be
essential to keep the game world alive and evolving," said Mark Gordon,
Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. "Since the start of the beta in September, we
have continuously used a combination of in-game telemetry and player
feedback to help balance the gameplay experience and maintain the fun.
In Operation Absolute Zero, we are making some changes to
Blackout that we know fans will enjoy, including a brand new
destination, and the map's first new vehicle, which is an armored ground
vehicle with a turret machine gun. We are excited to go on this journey
with our community - this is all just the beginning."
Operation Absolute Zero includes an exhaustive list of
free, new content, including:
-
New Specialist - Players can reprogram the flow of combat with Zero,
a new Specialist available in both Multiplayer and Blackout modes. Zero
can disrupt and distract enemies with powerful hacking, altering the
flow of battle.
-
New Black Market Gear - Operation Absolute Zero brings a
brand-new Assault Rifle and fast-firing SMG to the Black Market which
players can unlock by playing through Contraband Tiers. Plus, fans can
collect new tactical outfits, personalization accessories, new
characters to use in Blackout, and special gift-wrapped melee weapons
- all in time for the holidays.
-
New Blackout Location and Updates - Hijacked is the
newest destination in Blackout, inspired by the intense classic
multiplayer map from Call of Duty®: Black Ops II. Fans
can loot the luxury yacht to gear up for a firefight and battle
opponents on their way to the final circle. Also, players can hop into
a new armored vehicle called the ARAV once they're back on dry land
and eliminate enemies with its turret-mounted machine gun.
-
New Festive Holiday Event - After Operation Absolute Zero
arrives, the holidays will come to Blackout with special event
tiers of seasonal items to unlock, thematic map decorations, and even
throwable snowballs in Blackout that allow players to mount a festive
assault on their enemies.
-
New Zombies Features - Daily Callings provide new gameplay
challenges that reward Zombies players with bonus XP and Nebulium
Plasma upon completion, the Black Ops Authenticity Stamp system gives
players the ability to verify and share the results of their game
online with a personalized code generated at the end of each match,
along with Daily Tier Skips for Zombies, which allow players to earn
Black Market Tier progression bonuses by playing Zombies each day.
In addition to the Operation Absolute Zero free content,
owners of the Black Ops Pass gain access to their first
drop of content, available first on PlayStation®4:
-
New Multiplayer Map, Elevation - A medium-sized map set in a
cliffside town in the mountains of Nepal, Elevation features
winding streets that snake around vertical positions where players
will battle it out through close-quarter interiors and tight alleyways.
-
New Multiplayer Map, Madagascar - A larger map set on a rural
plateau in Madagascar, the town sits atop a hill where a
medical-relief convoy that has been ambushed, and it is surrounded by
flanking routes with diverse, natural environments and powerful cover
for players trying to dominate the hill.
-
New Zombies Experience, Dead of the Night - This all-new undead
experience is set in 1912 and drops players into a lavish estate owned
by the famed relic-hunter Alistair Rhodes, where they'll step into the
role of a new set of characters. As the unlikely crew of heroes bands
together, they'll equip all-new weapons to fight the mysterious force
that has taken over the party. Players will also take on a variety of
Zombies, including new enemies such as vampires and werewolves, and
much more, to survive the nightmarish evening. Dead of the Night
stars an iconic cast of actors who lend their voice and likeness to
the game: Madame Mirela (Helena Bonham Carter), Gideon Jones (Kiefer
Sutherland), "The Brigadier" (Brian Blessed) and the Butler, Godfrey
(Charles Dance).
-
New Blackout Character, Reaper - Owners of the Black Ops Pass
get instant access to the cyborg mercenary Reaper, a
fan-favorite Specialist character from Black Ops III, now
coming to Blackout.
The Black Ops Pass* is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition,
the Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition, the Pro Edition, and the Mystery
Box (News - Alert) Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and can
also be purchased standalone digitally or at participating retailers.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is published by Activision (News - Alert) and
developed by Treyarch with additional development support from Raven
Software and PC development with Beenox. For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com, www.youtube.com/callofduty and
follow @CallofDuty
and @Treyarch
on Twitter (News - Alert), Instagram
and Facebook.
The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense
Violence, Strong Language).
*Black Ops Pass (BOP) content is not final, is subject to change, and
may not include all downloadable content available for the game. BOP
content may not be available in all countries, and pricing and release
dates may vary by platform. BOP content should be downloaded from the
in-game store only; do not purchase separately, or you will be charged
again. BOP content may be sold separately.
About Treyarch
Treyarch is an award-winning video game studio, driven by the desire to
create epic gameplay experiences that are enjoyed by as many video game
fans as possible. It is an approach that has helped to make the studio
behind the Call of Duty®: Black Ops series of games an
industry-leading developer. Call of Duty: Black Ops set an
entertainment launch opening record upon its release in 2010 and
continues to be one of the best-selling games of all time, according to
NPD and GfK Chart-Track; Call of Duty®: Black Ops II set
world-wide launch day records; and Call of Duty®: Black Ops III held
the biggest entertainment opening weekend of 2015, and was the #1
console game globally for the calendar year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
is the studio's most recent release. Additionally,
Treyarch is the birthplace of Call of Duty's Zombies. Treyarch is wholly
owned by Activision.
About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading
global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision
maintains operations throughout the world and is a division
of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More
information about Activision and its products can be found on the
company's website, www.activision.com or
by following @Activision.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in
this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations,
plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including
statements about the expected availability, features, functionality,
events and content for Operation Absolute Zero and the Black Ops
Pass, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a
number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision
Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those
expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release
include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the
risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report
on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The
forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information
available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the
date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision
Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may
ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of
the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision
Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some
of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ
materially from current expectations.
ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks
of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are
the properties of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005302/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]