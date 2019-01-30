[December 11, 2018] New Season of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Content Begins Today with Operation Absolute Zero

The new community celebration and seasonal event for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 begins now on PlayStation®4, with other platforms to follow. Titled Operation Absolute Zero, the content drop delivers new content and game updates across all modes, including a new Specialist, new Blackout map location and vehicle, a special holiday-themed event, personalization items and accessories, new gear and much more. "Operation Absolute Zero is a giant community celebration and the next wave in our commitment to make Black Ops 4 the most supported game in our studio's history," said Dan Bunting, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. "We're bringing a ton of new content for the entire community to enjoy with Operation Absolute Zero, and we're also delivering updates to the game across the board that are directly inspired by community feedback that we've received since the game's launch." "For Blackout, we knew that regular post-launch updates would be essential to keep the game world alive and evolving," said Mark Gordon, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. "Since the start of the beta in September, we have continuously used a combination of in-game telemetry and player feedback to help balance the gameplay experience and maintain the fun. In Operation Absolute Zero, we are making some changes to Blackout that we know fans will enjoy, including a brand new destination, and the map's first new vehicle, which is an armored ground vehicle with a turret machine gun. We are excited to go on this journey with our community - this is all just the beginning." Operation Absolute Zero includes an exhaustive list of free, new content, including: New Specialist - Players can reprogram the flow of combat with Zero , a new Specialist available in both Multiplayer and Blackout modes. Zero can disrupt and distract enemies with powerful hacking, altering the flow of battle.

- Players can reprogram the flow of combat with , a new Specialist available in both Multiplayer and Blackout modes. can disrupt and distract enemies with powerful hacking, altering the flow of battle. New Black Market Gear - Operation Absolute Zero brings a brand-new Assault Rifle and fast-firing SMG to the Black Market which players can unlock by playing through Contraband Tiers. Plus, fans can collect new tactical outfits, personalization accessories, new characters to use in Blackout, and special gift-wrapped melee weapons - all in time for the holidays.

- brings a brand-new Assault Rifle and fast-firing SMG to the Black Market which players can unlock by playing through Contraband Tiers. Plus, fans can collect new tactical outfits, personalization accessories, new characters to use in Blackout, and special gift-wrapped melee weapons - all in time for the holidays. New Blackout Location and Updates - Hijacked is the newest destination in Blackout, inspired by the intense classic multiplayer map from Call of Duty ® : Black Ops II . Fans can loot the luxury yacht to gear up for a firefight and battle opponents on their way to the final circle. Also, players can hop into a new armored vehicle called the ARAV once they're back on dry land and eliminate enemies with its turret-mounted machine gun.

- is the newest destination in Blackout, inspired by the intense classic multiplayer map from ® . Fans can loot the luxury yacht to gear up for a firefight and battle opponents on their way to the final circle. Also, players can hop into a new armored vehicle called the ARAV once they're back on dry land and eliminate enemies with its turret-mounted machine gun. New Festive Holiday Event - After Operation Absolute Zero arrives, the holidays will come to Blackout with special event tiers of seasonal items to unlock, thematic map decorations, and even throwable snowballs in Blackout that allow players to mount a festive assault on their enemies.

- After arrives, the holidays will come to Blackout with special event tiers of seasonal items to unlock, thematic map decorations, and even throwable snowballs in Blackout that allow players to mount a festive assault on their enemies. New Zombies Features - Daily Callings provide new gameplay challenges that reward Zombies players with bonus XP and Nebulium Plasma upon completion, the Black Ops Authenticity Stamp system gives players the ability to verify and share the results of their game online with a personalized code generated at the end of each match, along with Daily Tier Skips for Zombies, which allow players to earn Black Market Tier progression bonuses by playing Zombies each day. In addition to the Operation Absolute Zero free content, owners of the Black Ops Pass gain access to their first drop of content, available first on PlayStation®4:



New Multiplayer Map, Elevation - A medium-sized map set in a cliffside town in the mountains of Nepal, Elevation features winding streets that snake around vertical positions where players will battle it out through close-quarter interiors and tight alleyways.

- A medium-sized map set in a cliffside town in the mountains of Nepal, features winding streets that snake around vertical positions where players will battle it out through close-quarter interiors and tight alleyways. New Multiplayer Map, Madagascar - A larger map set on a rural plateau in Madagascar, the town sits atop a hill where a medical-relief convoy that has been ambushed, and it is surrounded by flanking routes with diverse, natural environments and powerful cover for players trying to dominate the hill.

- A larger map set on a rural plateau in Madagascar, the town sits atop a hill where a medical-relief convoy that has been ambushed, and it is surrounded by flanking routes with diverse, natural environments and powerful cover for players trying to dominate the hill. New Zombies Experience, Dead of the Night - This all-new undead experience is set in 1912 and drops players into a lavish estate owned by the famed relic-hunter Alistair Rhodes, where they'll step into the role of a new set of characters. As the unlikely crew of heroes bands together, they'll equip all-new weapons to fight the mysterious force that has taken over the party. Players will also take on a variety of Zombies, including new enemies such as vampires and werewolves, and much more, to survive the nightmarish evening. Dead of the Night stars an iconic cast of actors who lend their voice and likeness to the game: Madame Mirela (Helena Bonham Carter), Gideon Jones (Kiefer Sutherland), "The Brigadier" (Brian Blessed) and the Butler, Godfrey (Charles Dance).

- This all-new undead experience is set in 1912 and drops players into a lavish estate owned by the famed relic-hunter Alistair Rhodes, where they'll step into the role of a new set of characters. As the unlikely crew of heroes bands together, they'll equip all-new weapons to fight the mysterious force that has taken over the party. Players will also take on a variety of Zombies, including new enemies such as vampires and werewolves, and much more, to survive the nightmarish evening. stars an iconic cast of actors who lend their voice and likeness to the game: Madame Mirela (Helena Bonham Carter), Gideon Jones (Kiefer Sutherland), "The Brigadier" (Brian Blessed) and the Butler, Godfrey (Charles Dance). New Blackout Character, Reaper - Owners of the Black Ops Pass get instant access to the cyborg mercenary Reaper, a fan-favorite Specialist character from Black Ops III, now coming to Blackout. The Black Ops Pass* is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition, the Pro Edition, and the Mystery Box (News - Alert) Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and can also be purchased standalone digitally or at participating retailers. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is published by Activision (News - Alert) and developed by Treyarch with additional development support from Raven Software and PC development with Beenox. For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com, www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @CallofDuty and @Treyarch on Twitter (News - Alert) , Instagram and Facebook. The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language).

*Black Ops Pass (BOP) content is not final, is subject to change, and may not include all downloadable content available for the game. BOP content may not be available in all countries, and pricing and release dates may vary by platform. BOP content should be downloaded from the in-game store only; do not purchase separately, or you will be charged again. BOP content may be sold separately. About Treyarch Treyarch is an award-winning video game studio, driven by the desire to create epic gameplay experiences that are enjoyed by as many video game fans as possible. It is an approach that has helped to make the studio behind the Call of Duty®: Black Ops series of games an industry-leading developer. Call of Duty: Black Ops set an entertainment launch opening record upon its release in 2010 and continues to be one of the best-selling games of all time, according to NPD and GfK Chart-Track; Call of Duty®: Black Ops II set world-wide launch day records; and Call of Duty®: Black Ops III held the biggest entertainment opening weekend of 2015, and was the #1 console game globally for the calendar year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is the studio's most recent release. Additionally, Treyarch is the birthplace of Call of Duty's Zombies. Treyarch is wholly owned by Activision. About Activision Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality, events and content for Operation Absolute Zero and the Black Ops Pass, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing's actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard's most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, and CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005302/en/

