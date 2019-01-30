|
New COBIT 2019 Resources Help Organizations Design and Implement Tailored Governance Systems for Their Information and Technology
Following the launch of the COBIT
2019 framework last month, ISACA has published a Design Guide and an
Implementation Guide to make the governance framework more practical,
customizable and easier to use.
The new guides, available as free
downloads for ISACA's 135,000 members as well as for purchase by
nonmembers, are:
-
COBIT® 2019 Design Guide: Designing an
Information and Technology Governance Solution-Offers how-to
information to design a tailored governance system for organizations
-
COBIT® 2019 Implementation Guide:
Implementing and Optimizing an Information and Technology Governance
Solution-Provides a roadmap for continuous governance improvement
The Implementation Guide is an update to the COBIT 5 Implementation
Guide and incorporates the design factors. The Design Guide is a new
offering that includes four steps to design a tailored governance system:
-
Understand the context and strategy. This includes
understanding the enterprise strategy, goals, risk profile, and
current information- and technology-related challenges.
-
Determine the initial scope of the governance system. This
includes establishing governance and management priorities.
-
Refine the scope of the governance system. This includes
considering the threat landscape, compliance requirements, the role of
IT, the technology adoption strategy, enterprise size and more.
-
Resolve conflicts and conclude the governance system design. This
includes resolving priority conflicts, adopting resolution strategies
and sustaining the governance system.
"Every organization has its own priorities, risk profile, regulatory
landscape and culture-and as a result, every organization has very
different needs for the system that governs its information and
technology," said Dirk Steuperaert, lead developer of COBIT 2019.
"COBIT's Design Guide helps organizations tailor their governance
systems to get the most value out of their I&T, which, aside from its
people, are the most important assets an organization has."
The Design Guide also provides a companion toolkit to help enterprises
tailor the information for their use, as well as exaples of how three
types of organizations-a manufacturing enterprise, a medium-sized
innovative company and a high-profile government agency-might design
their governance systems.
ISACA, the global association for information and technology (I&T)
audit, risk, governance and security professionals, released its first
update to the COBIT framework in nearly seven years last month. The new
version, COBIT® 2019, provides comprehensive and practical
guidance to help enterprises better govern and manage their information
and technology. The COBIT framework is used by enterprises in all
industries around the globe, and COBIT publications have been downloaded
more than one million times.
The Design Guide and Implementation Guide join the two framework
publications, available as free downloads to all:
-
COBIT® 2019 Framework: Introduction and
Methodology-Details governance principles, provides key
concepts and examples, and lays out the structure of the overall
framework, including the COBIT Core Model.
-
COBIT® 2019 Framework: Governance and
Management Objectives- Provides detailed description of the COBIT
Core Model and its 40 governance/management objectives, which are
defined and then matched up with the related process, enterprise
goals, and governance and management practices.
COBIT 2019 training courses and certificate programs will be released in
January and April 2019.
For more information about COBIT 2019 guidance, products and training,
visit www.isaca.org/cobit,
or view a webinar on the COBIT framework here
or the Design Guide and Implementation Guide here.
About ISACA
Nearing its 50th year, ISACA® (isaca.org)
is a global association helping individuals and enterprises achieve the
positive potential of technology. Today's world is powered by
technology, and ISACA equips professionals with the knowledge,
credentials, education and community to advance their careers and
transform their organizations. ISACA leverages the expertise of its
450,000 engaged professionals in information and cybersecurity,
governance, assurance, risk and innovation, as well as its enterprise
performance subsidiary, CMMI®
Institute, to help advance innovation through technology. ISACA
has a presence in more than 188 countries, including more than 215
chapters worldwide and offices in both the United States and China.
