[December 11, 2018] New Online Payment Option for Nebraska State Property Damage

When Nebraska State property is damaged the person responsible for the damage is held accountable and must reimburse the State for the repair costs. In an effort to make this accountability more manageable, the Department of Transportation (DOT) launched a new online payment application. The new online service mirrors the paper process; however, after the user searches and locates their invoice, the application provides the functionality for making payments electronically. Payment methods include credit card and checking account information which can be used to pay in one lump sum or, when approved by the DOT in advance, make incremental payments. Customers have long requested an online payment option for State property damage. Now the service is online and mobile responsive. The online application system also removes the laborious task of the collection of debt by the DOT by providing a credit card payment option. Another benefit of the service is its accessibility. An online application is accessible to the users 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week removing any scheduling issues. "This application allows the Nebraskan citizens the ability to more efficiently manage a difficult circumstance," said Brent Hoffman (News - Alert) , General Manager of Nebraska Interactive. "We all know what it's like whe you weren't expecting an expense, so we're very happy we can make the situation better for both partner and citizen."



About Nebraska.gov Nebraska.gov (http://www.Nebraska.gov) is managed by Nebraska Interactive, LLC., part of eGovernment firm NIC's (NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies. Nebraska Interactive works with state agencies to enable them to conduct state business online and improve public access to government information and is contracted by the Nebraska State Records Board to provide online services for Nebraska government agencies.

