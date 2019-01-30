|
|[December 11, 2018]
|
New Online Payment Option for Nebraska State Property Damage
When Nebraska State property is damaged the person responsible for the
damage is held accountable and must reimburse the State for the repair
costs. In an effort to make this accountability more manageable, the
Department of Transportation (DOT) launched a new online payment
application.
The new online service mirrors the paper process; however, after the
user searches and locates their invoice, the application provides the
functionality for making payments electronically. Payment methods
include credit card and checking account information which can be used
to pay in one lump sum or, when approved by the DOT in advance, make
incremental payments.
Customers have long requested an online payment option for State
property damage. Now the service is online and mobile responsive. The
online application system also removes the laborious task of the
collection of debt by the DOT by providing a credit card payment option.
Another benefit of the service is its accessibility. An online
application is accessible to the users 365 days a year, 24 hours a day,
7 days a week removing any scheduling issues.
"This application allows the Nebraskan citizens the ability to more
efficiently manage a difficult circumstance," said Brent Hoffman (News - Alert),
General Manager of Nebraska Interactive. "We all know what it's like
whe you weren't expecting an expense, so we're very happy we can make
the situation better for both partner and citizen."
About Nebraska.gov
Nebraska.gov (http://www.Nebraska.gov)
is managed by Nebraska Interactive, LLC., part of eGovernment firm NIC's (News - Alert)
(NASDAQ: EGOV) family of companies. Nebraska Interactive works with
state agencies to enable them to conduct state business online and
improve public access to government information and is contracted by the
Nebraska State Records Board to provide online services for Nebraska
government agencies.
Users can find out more about online
Government services in Nebraska through:
Twitter (News - Alert): http://twitter.com/nebraskagov
Facebook (News - Alert):
https://www.facebook.com/nebraska.gov
About NIC
NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005543/en/
