[December 11, 2018] New in El Al Airlines: Customer Service Also on WhatsApp

TEL AVIV, Israel, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- El Al (TASE: ELAL) announced the introduction of WhatsApp to its customer service system. The company said that it is one of the pioneers in the field and one of the first companies in the world that enables corresponding with its customer service department through WhatsApp. In fact, this is an extension of EL AL's Chatbot service, an innovative service that combines artificial intelligence capabilities with a human representative (AKA Hybrid AI). The service enables automatic response to the company's customers on various topics via SMS, Facebook Messenger and now also on WhatsApp. El Al reported that the new service, based on the technology of the start-up Servicefriend, is expected to be gradually integrated into the company. The service will enable the company's customers to raise questions through the chatbot in the different cannels and to receive a comprehensive and quick response from anywhere in the world, with the same convenience and ease that we all are familiar with from daily correspondence with family or friends.



It was also reported that during a pilot on the subject, the service garnered an enormous success with customers who were very highly satisfied. VP Customer and Service, Amir Rogovski: "The service we offer through Messenger, SMS and now on WhatsApp is part of our efforts in all our sectors to lead in service, provide our customers with maximum availability and enable them simple and convenient access for communication from anywhere in the world."

Chief Digital & Information Officer, Shahar Markovitch: "We initiated a process that will bring EL AL to the forefront of technology and enable it to provide an excellent customer experience by leveraging digital media. I am very proud to be one of the first companies in Israel and around the world to launch a service that integrates a bot with a human representative, which will provide an excellent response to our Israeli customers, many of whom use WhatsApp daily." About Servicefriend: Servicefriend is the newest opportunity for digital transformation through messaging automation. The company provides hybrid AI solutions for selected industries, helping enterprises to provide messaging at scale. The company has been designated as Gartner Cool Vendor, Gartner Market Leader for Virtual Customer Assistant and was showcased in Facebook's F8 2017. Servicefriend operates from San Francisco, Tel Aviv and Toronto. For more information, contact sales@servicefriend.com . SOURCE Servicefriend and El Al

