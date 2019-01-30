|
|[December 11, 2018]
New Research Shows A Majority of Publishers are Dissatisfied with Their Digital Media Network Payment Experiences
A new global study by Tipalti,
the leading publisher payables automation platform, found that 70
percent of publishers and affiliates are likely to leave a network
because of a payment issue, and the majority of publishers are
dissatisfied with their current network payment experiences. In the
study, which asked publishers about their payment experience as it
relates to ad, monetization, and affiliate networks, 54 percent said the
process needs to improve and another 13 percent state that they are
dissatisfied with their networks' payment processing.
"Without publishers, a network has nothing to offer their advertisers,"
explained Chen Amit, CEO and founder of Tipalti. "For ad and affiliate
networks to compete against the adtech giants Google (News - Alert), Facebook, and
Amazon, they need to win on service and differentiation. Payment
operations can create a major competitive advantage to drive publisher
loyalty and performance, which ultimately leads to a higher quality
network."
While the Big Three can profess ease of joining their network and the
demand for ad inventory, high-performing publishers are savvy enough to
know they need to do more to distinguish themselves. At a minimum,
networks need to be prepared to deliver a richer payment experience that
goes well beyond US ACH and wire transfers. The findings from the report
reveal crucial details on how to increase publisher satisfaction:
-
On-time payments are key. Ninety-four percent of respondents
indicated that being paid on time is important to ensuring loyalty.
Payment issues almost always have to do with payee onboarding issues.
27 percent experienced a payment issue in the last 12 months, which
can be caused by poor onboarding that causes data entry errors and
downstream payment errors. Tipalti estimates that there are over
26,000 global remittance rules to check for when onboarding payees
including verifying ACH routing numbers to IFSC codes. Maintaining
information on procssing payments can be challenging without an
intelligent payee portal.
-
Freedom of choice is highly desired. Eighty-one percent of
respondents stated that offering multiple payment methods was
important to ensuring loyalty. U.S. payees may ask for ACH to directly
deposit funds into their bank accounts. International payees may want
to have funds sent via wire or eCheck / Global ACH to avoid fees
involved in converting currency or extracting funds. Paypal tends to
be a popular option in many countries for payments below $500.
Offering more global payment methods adds complexity to a network's
payment operations, but no single payment method is suitable for every
situation and any growing network will be pressed to offer more choice.
-
Early payments can be a win-win situation. 79 percent of
publishers indicated they would like to be paid earlier, and that they
are willing to give a discount back to the network in exchange for
that option. A 1 to 3-percent discount was favored by 36 percent,
while 23 percent said they would accept a 3 to 5-percent discount.
Even when the discount was as high as 7 to 9-percent, 23 percent would
still opt for it. It may seem daunting for a network to offer an early
payments program to its publisher base, but there are precedents for
successful implementations. The revenues earned from such programs may
also help offset other back-office investments.
-
Loyalty requires communication. Payment processing can't be
just an operational afterthought. Proactively letting payees know that
their payments have been executed, that there are issues with their
payment, or providing them access to their payment status and history,
is important to maintaining network loyalty. This is clearly expressed
in the survey results, with 94 percent saying being updated on payment
status was important and 92 percent said they wanted to be able to
view their payment status and history on their own. Given how lean
many networks run, it makes more sense to automate communications
through email notifications and to provide a payee portal to access
historical payment data.
To read the full report, please visit: https://tipalti.com/pubsat2018
About the research
The Tipalti Publisher Satisfaction study was conducted in late July
through September of 2018 and asked 265 publishers around the world
about their payment experience as it related to ad and affiliate
networks. Respondents included major publishers, affiliates, bloggers,
performance marketers, influencers, developers, and other audience and
content monetization owners. Twenty-two percent of respondents were
U.S.-based, the rest were international.
About Tipalti
Tipalti
is the only payables automation solution to streamline all phases of the
publisher payments workflow in one holistic cloud platform. Tipalti
makes it painless for finance departments to manage their entire global
publisher and affiliate payments operation. Leading companies use
Tipalti to eliminate up to 80% of their publisher payments workload,
helping them scale their business efficiently with global growth,
strengthen financial, regulatory and tax compliance controls, and
differentiating their publisher payments experience. Leading ad,
monetization, and performance marketing networks trust Tipalti to
transform their publisher payment operations, including Twitter (News - Alert), Vungle,
Tapjoy, Twitch, Sovrn, GlobalWide Media, and IronSource.
