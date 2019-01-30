[December 11, 2018] New RootMetrics Report: T-Mobile Sweeps the Miami Mobile Performance Awards

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals that T-Mobile is leading the way when it comes to mobile experience in Miami. According to the latest 2nd Half 2018 Miami Metro RootScore Report , T-Mobile sweeps the mobile performance awards, earning outright wins in the network speed and data performance categories, both of which were previously held by Verizon for nine consecutive testing periods. However, T-Mobile and Verizon ultimately share awards in overall performance and network reliability. When it comes to data performance, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon record median download speeds ranging between 24.8 Mbps and 28.6 Mbps, allowing a subscriber to download a high-definition TV show in about three minutes. However, the Data Performance RootScore Award-winner, T-Mobile, records the fastest median upload speed at 19.0 Mbps. "Our latest report showcases a strong mobile bandwidth for T-Mobile and Verizon in Miami," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "The two carriers are neck-and-neck for the majority of network performance awards. However, it's clear that all the carriers are making data performance a priority, with top download speeds recorded by AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon. With speeds like these, Miami mobile users can be sure their mobile experience is seamless, no matter how they're using their devices." This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Miami



Mobile Performance You Can Depend on In the network reliability category, T-Mobile and Verizon share the award for the second consecutive report. However, T-Mobile takes the Network Speed RootScore Award, which was previously held outright by Verizon. Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics' network reliability category is a combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks.

Data Performance T-Mobile takes the Data Performance RootScore Award outright in this testing period, claiming the title from Verizon in the 1H 2018 testing period. AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon record median download speeds ranging between 24.8 Mbps and 28.6 Mbps, while T-Mobile alone records the fastest median upload speed at 19.0 Mbps. Notably, since the previous round of testing, AT&T's median download speed increased from 19.4 Mbps to 24.8 Mbps, and Sprint's median download speed jumped from 16.1 Mbps to 26.0 Mbps. The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. Call and Text Performance AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile share the award for call performance for the second consecutive report, while T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T share the Text Performance RootScore Award. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. Comprehensive Testing

To evaluate the mobile experience in Miami, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from November 9 through November 16. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 125 locations and while driving 2,190 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website. About RootMetrics

RootMetrics by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measure mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often. IHS Markit and RootMetrics are registered trademarks of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved. FOR MORE INFORMATION:

