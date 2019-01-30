|
|[December 11, 2018]
|
New Relic Introduces Kubernetes Cluster Explorer
New
Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today introduced the Kubernetes cluster
explorer, a new way for DevOps teams to understand the health and
performance of their complex Kubernetes environments. New Relic's
Kubernetes cluster explorer allows teams to drill down into application
and infrastructure metrics side-by-side in a rich, curated UI that
simplifies complex environments. As a result, teams can understand
dependencies across their entire environment, make better-informed
decisions, and resolve errors - faster than ever before.
Today's announcement extends New Relic's existing Kubernetes monitoring
capabilities by offering a new way for customers to engage with their
performance data. New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer provides both
a bird's-eye view of a customer's entire Kubernetes environment as well
as the ability to dive deep into the performance of individual pods and
nodes - all in a matter of seconds. Now customers can see not only how
their Kubernetes entities are performing, but also how they are
impacting their entire environment.
Key Features of New Relic's Kubernetes Cluster Explorer
New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer is designed to give software
teams an easy way to manage the performance of modern environments.
-
Multidimensional views into Kubernetes clusters - New
Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer provides a unified view into
infrastructure, applications, and services across Kubernetes clusters,
so customers can inspect a single container, or scale up to explore a
deployment of the whole cluster.
-
Advanced filtering to quickly find root cause - DevOps
teams can easily drill down to the objects they care about -
containers, pods, nodes, deployments, namespaces, and labels - and
access their application- and infrastructure-metrics to connect the
dots between their complex, distributed systems.
-
Delivers immediate value - New Relic's SaaS (News - Alert) platform delivers
value as soon as the Kubernetes agent is deployed. There is no
infrastructure to provision, secure, or run, so DevOps teams can focus
on delivering software for their customers, not instrumenting and
building their monitoring solution.
-
Easy to get started on any cloud or on-prem - New Relic
Kubernetes monitoring is compatible with all major cloud platforms as
well as on-premise environments so teams can observe their Kubernetes
workloads, regardless of where their containers are deployed.
Supporting Quotes
"Today, modern software teams need to detect and resolve problems as
quickly as possible. During critical service interruptions, every second
counts. New Relic has a long history of instrumenting and visualizing
our customers' business-critical softwre in new ways so they can take
action quickly and reduce their mean-time-to-detect and
mean-time-to-resolution. Our new Kubernetes cluster explorer is designed
to help our customers connect the dots between their complex,
distributed systems faster than previously possible," said Aaron
Johnson, SVP, product management, New Relic.
"I am really excited about New Relic's new Kubernetes cluster explorer
because it will allow our teams to easily manage the performance of our
entire Kubernetes cluster in production. Not only that, it will provide
us the ability to quickly drill down and see inside containers to get a
code-centric view of our applications, so we can quickly discover issues
inside of our clusters," said Adam Bovill, director of engineering,
Turo.
New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer will be available in early 2019
for all New Relic customers who have enabled the Kubernetes on-host
integration.
-
To learn how to get started with New Relic's Kubernetes monitoring
today, visit here.
-
To hear more about New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer, visit the
New Relic blog.
-
Find New Relic at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2018, in
Seattle, on December 11-13, at booth #P20.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term
is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited
to statements regarding the capabilities of New Relic's Kubernetes
cluster explorer, including its intended features and benefits and its
expected availability date. The achievement or success of the matters
covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's
current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to
substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in
circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or
achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any
forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could
affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking
statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic
makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most
recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and
"Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting
New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com
or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their
registered owners.
