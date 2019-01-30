[December 11, 2018] New Relic Introduces Kubernetes Cluster Explorer

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today introduced the Kubernetes cluster explorer, a new way for DevOps teams to understand the health and performance of their complex Kubernetes environments. New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer allows teams to drill down into application and infrastructure metrics side-by-side in a rich, curated UI that simplifies complex environments. As a result, teams can understand dependencies across their entire environment, make better-informed decisions, and resolve errors - faster than ever before. Today's announcement extends New Relic's existing Kubernetes monitoring capabilities by offering a new way for customers to engage with their performance data. New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer provides both a bird's-eye view of a customer's entire Kubernetes environment as well as the ability to dive deep into the performance of individual pods and nodes - all in a matter of seconds. Now customers can see not only how their Kubernetes entities are performing, but also how they are impacting their entire environment. Key Features of New Relic's Kubernetes Cluster Explorer New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer is designed to give software teams an easy way to manage the performance of modern environments. Multidimensional views into Kubernetes clusters - New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer provides a unified view into infrastructure, applications, and services across Kubernetes clusters, so customers can inspect a single container, or scale up to explore a deployment of the whole cluster.

- New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer provides a unified view into infrastructure, applications, and services across Kubernetes clusters, so customers can inspect a single container, or scale up to explore a deployment of the whole cluster. Advanced filtering to quickly find root cause - DevOps teams can easily drill down to the objects they care about - containers, pods, nodes, deployments, namespaces, and labels - and access their application- and infrastructure-metrics to connect the dots between their complex, distributed systems.

- DevOps teams can easily drill down to the objects they care about - containers, pods, nodes, deployments, namespaces, and labels - and access their application- and infrastructure-metrics to connect the dots between their complex, distributed systems. Delivers immediate value - New Relic's SaaS (News - Alert) platform delivers value as soon as the Kubernetes agent is deployed. There is no infrastructure to provision, secure, or run, so DevOps teams can focus on delivering software for their customers, not instrumenting and building their monitoring solution.

- New Relic's SaaS (News - Alert) platform delivers value as soon as the Kubernetes agent is deployed. There is no infrastructure to provision, secure, or run, so DevOps teams can focus on delivering software for their customers, not instrumenting and building their monitoring solution. Easy to get started on any cloud or on-prem - New Relic Kubernetes monitoring is compatible with all major cloud platforms as well as on-premise environments so teams can observe their Kubernetes workloads, regardless of where their containers are deployed. Supporting Quotes "Today, modern software teams need to detect and resolve problems as quickly as possible. During critical service interruptions, every second counts. New Relic has a long history of instrumenting and visualizing our customers' business-critical softwre in new ways so they can take action quickly and reduce their mean-time-to-detect and mean-time-to-resolution. Our new Kubernetes cluster explorer is designed to help our customers connect the dots between their complex, distributed systems faster than previously possible," said Aaron Johnson, SVP, product management, New Relic.



"I am really excited about New Relic's new Kubernetes cluster explorer because it will allow our teams to easily manage the performance of our entire Kubernetes cluster in production. Not only that, it will provide us the ability to quickly drill down and see inside containers to get a code-centric view of our applications, so we can quickly discover issues inside of our clusters," said Adam Bovill, director of engineering, Turo. New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer will be available in early 2019 for all New Relic customers who have enabled the Kubernetes on-host integration.

To learn how to get started with New Relic's Kubernetes monitoring today, visit here.

To hear more about New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer, visit the New Relic blog.

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the capabilities of New Relic's Kubernetes cluster explorer, including its intended features and benefits and its expected availability date. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

