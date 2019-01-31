|
|[December 10, 2018]
|
New Monetate Research Proves the Power of AI in Testing and Segmentation
Monetate,
the worldwide leader in personalization, today released new research
revealing the proven efficacy of AI-powered methods over traditional
approaches to testing, segmentation and 1-to-1 personalization.
Leveraging data from more than two billion personalized experiences,
Monetate uncovered that less than 10 percent of traditional A/B tests -
which measure the impact of changes to user experiences - reach
statistical significance. Not only does this indicate that manual A/B
tests do not deliver the conclusive results marketers require to
generate better user experiences and increase engagements, but it also
suggests the opportunity for marketers to explore AI as a better
alternative.
Marketers have long relied on manual A/B testing to improve customer
experiences and deliver strong business results. While this method for
website optimization has created a strong foundation for
personalization, the emergence of AI for testing and segmentation is
prompting marketers to reevaluate their engagement toolkit.
To help marketers understand whether AI-enabled tools are worth
investing in, Monetate examined data from the Monetate Intelligent
Personalization Engine™ to uncover how manual methods compare to AI
solutions. The AI counterparts examined during the research were
Majority Fit Experiences (MFEs) - which monitor the results of an A/B
test and gradually direct new traffic to the more successful content -
and Individual Fit Experiences (IFEs) - which use first and third party
data to inform 1-to-1 individualized content decisions that provide each
site visitor with a unique combination of content that is most likely to
be relevant to them. The results confirmed that traditional testing
often falls short, with the statistical significance of IFEs
representing a moe than 290 percent increase compared to traditional
A/B tests.
Additional key findings include:
-
84 percent of MFEs outperformed their corresponding A/B test relative
to a specific goal metric, indicating that AI personalization
solutions offer increased potential to optimize for business KPIs
-
The difference in KPIs was particularly noticeable in Revenue Per
Session, in which the lift of the MFE over the A/B test exceeded nine
percent, and New Customer Acquisition, which saw a lift of more than
15 percent
-
In experiences that were designed to encourage user action-such as
email signups or link clinks-the IFE outperformed a non-personalized
control group 65 percent of the time, showing an average lift in click
rates of more than 41 percent
"Our data findings underscore why marketers should be considering how AI
can improve their testing practices and ultimately increase engagement,"
said Brian O'Neill, CTO of Monetate. "While traditional A/B testing
still deserves a place in web optimization programs, supplementing those
practices with AI-powered personalization will enable marketers to more
effectively meet their goals without draining resources, creating a
better framework to focus on customer lifetime value."
To learn more about Monetate's findings, read this blog
post.
About Monetate
Monetate,
the global leader in personalization software for consumer-facing
brands, enables marketers to create experiences with improved relevance
for every customer, increasing their engagement and boosting business
outcomes. Powered by artificial intelligence, the Monetate Intelligent
Personalization Engine makes it easy to test and optimize, segment and
target, recommend products, and even create true 1-to-1 omnichannel
experiences. The company was recognized as an industry leader by two
leading analyst firms in June
2018 and August
2018. Founded in 2008, with offices in the U.S. and Europe, Monetate
is used by leading brands around the world and influences billions of
dollars in revenue every year for QVC, Newegg, Timberland, Carnival, The
North Face, and hundreds of other market leaders. Learn more at www.monetate.com.
