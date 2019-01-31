|
|[December 10, 2018]
New Digital Marketplace for Life Science Products - Built with Scientists in Mind
ASCB-- Labviva, an AI-powered digital marketplace
for life science reagents, instrumentation and services announces today
its launch to create scientifically informed purchasing decisions.
"We recognize the critical need to connect buyers and suppliers of
scientific products in a new way, with scientific data and product
validation information so to inform meaningful choice across a broad
spectrum of products for better purchasing decisions as well as
liberation from time-consuming product research tasks," said Labviva
co-founder and CEO, Siamak Baharloo Ph.D. "Labviva places science at the
heart of the purchasing process to optimize the product value for the
buyers and helps suppliers develop closer relationships with their
customers."
The Labviva marketplace has deployed powerful AI-technology to curate
and connect relevant information for buyers to have the insight needed
to choose the right reagents, instrumentation and service in the context
of the science they do, and as part of a seamless purchasing experience
and integration with their eProcurement platforms.
"The large R&D organizations that consume life science products and
purchase them through eProcurement platforms see Labviva as
transformative in facilitating onboarding of a large number of
suppliers, both large andsmall, onto an eProcurement system, while
providing enriched product content and efficient search capabilities
across an entire purchasing portfolio," continued Baharloo.
Labviva's comprehensive listing of 500,000+ products from hundreds of
manufacturers and suppliers offers application and protocol driven
bundling of products into complementary portfolios. Its powerful search
capabilities generate visibility for product selection viewed by price,
availability, workflow and scientific relevance with links
to over 100,000 peer reviewed papers and more than 7,000 experimental
protocols.
"It is important to be able to browse and make purchasing decisions
based on a product's relevance to real-world applications, like
up-to-date protocols and peer-reviewed literature," said Mike O'Donnell,
PhD and postdoctoral researcher at Brandeis University. "Labviva now
makes this process effortless by directly linking these resources,
including product comparisons and availability, which will make
identifying the best product and supplier options easy."
"Finding the right product to meet my specific application needs is a
burden requiring many hours spent on database searches, visits to vendor
websites and review of literature," continued O'Donnell. "Labviva has
greatly simplified this process by providing a single access point to
all available information so I can make the right product choices
quickly and reliably, freeing my time to be spent on what matters the
most - my research."
About Labviva
Labviva is a digital marketplace for life science products for accelerating
the science of life. The platform is built with scientists in mind
to connect researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals and
instrumentation. It creates a unique relationship between scientific
content and products across hundreds of brands and suppliers, resulting
in a simple, efficient and seamless purchasing experience. To learn
more, visit: www.labviva.com.
