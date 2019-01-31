[December 10, 2018] New Digital Marketplace for Life Science Products - Built with Scientists in Mind

ASCB-- Labviva, an AI-powered digital marketplace for life science reagents, instrumentation and services announces today its launch to create scientifically informed purchasing decisions. "We recognize the critical need to connect buyers and suppliers of scientific products in a new way, with scientific data and product validation information so to inform meaningful choice across a broad spectrum of products for better purchasing decisions as well as liberation from time-consuming product research tasks," said Labviva co-founder and CEO, Siamak Baharloo Ph.D. "Labviva places science at the heart of the purchasing process to optimize the product value for the buyers and helps suppliers develop closer relationships with their customers." The Labviva marketplace has deployed powerful AI-technology to curate and connect relevant information for buyers to have the insight needed to choose the right reagents, instrumentation and service in the context of the science they do, and as part of a seamless purchasing experience and integration with their eProcurement platforms. "The large R&D organizations that consume life science products and purchase them through eProcurement platforms see Labviva as transformative in facilitating onboarding of a large number of suppliers, both large andsmall, onto an eProcurement system, while providing enriched product content and efficient search capabilities across an entire purchasing portfolio," continued Baharloo.



Labviva's comprehensive listing of 500,000+ products from hundreds of manufacturers and suppliers offers application and protocol driven bundling of products into complementary portfolios. Its powerful search capabilities generate visibility for product selection viewed by price, availability, workflow and scientific relevance with links to over 100,000 peer reviewed papers and more than 7,000 experimental protocols. "It is important to be able to browse and make purchasing decisions based on a product's relevance to real-world applications, like up-to-date protocols and peer-reviewed literature," said Mike O'Donnell, PhD and postdoctoral researcher at Brandeis University (News - Alert) . "Labviva now makes this process effortless by directly linking these resources, including product comparisons and availability, which will make identifying the best product and supplier options easy."

"Finding the right product to meet my specific application needs is a burden requiring many hours spent on database searches, visits to vendor websites and review of literature," continued O'Donnell. "Labviva has greatly simplified this process by providing a single access point to all available information so I can make the right product choices quickly and reliably, freeing my time to be spent on what matters the most - my research." About Labviva Labviva is a digital marketplace for life science products for accelerating the science of life. The platform is built with scientists in mind to connect researchers with suppliers of reagents, chemicals and instrumentation. It creates a unique relationship between scientific content and products across hundreds of brands and suppliers, resulting in a simple, efficient and seamless purchasing experience. To learn more, visit: www.labviva.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005298/en/

