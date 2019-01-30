[December 07, 2018] New Tech Armor Wireless Qi Charging Car Vent Mount Delivers Easy, Fast Wireless Charging in Your Car

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech Armor , the leading screen protector and mobile accessory brand, today announced its new Wireless Qi Charging Car Vent Mount, so you can enjoy safe, convenient viewing and wireless charging for your smartphone simultaneously. The Tech Armor Wireless Qi Charging Car Vent Mount allows easy adjustable viewing of your smartphone with a constant, steady connection to power.

Featuring one-handed operation, you can be assured safe usage of your phone while in its mount. Simply attach the mount to any air vent on your dashboard and slide your phone in or out safely with one hand. With the Wireless Qi Charging Car Vent Mount, you can completely rotate your phone while in the mount, allowing for landscape or portrait viewing. This is also ideal for GPS navigation or entertainment for passengers. “There are enough distractions on the road as it is, yet we sill need to glance at our phones to see maps and directions,” said Joe Jaconi, general manager and co-founder of Tech Armor. “We aimed to give drivers a tool that would still ensure safety on the road, and the ability to dock, charge and access your phone with just one hand accomplishes this intent.”



Available now on Amazon – $29.99 Product Features:

Wireless Qi Charging: provides a safe wireless charge for all Qi-enabled devices in various modes from standard 5W, to 7.5W and 10W.

Compatible with the newly released Apple iPhone XS, XS Max and XR (along with the existing iPhone X and 8 Plus models).

Quick installation: Plug the included Micro USB cable into the wireless charger and connect the USB-A side into your car's power port or a separate USB car charger to allow fast charging. Slide the vent mount fingers securely into air vent slots.

Safe and secure hold: Your device is securely held by anti-scratch & anti-slip rubber material base padding for a strong and safe grip through the roughest terrain, allowing for worry-free travel.

Safe, one-handed operation: Place your wireless, Qi-enabled device down onto the charger so it makes contact with the bottom grip. Gravity pushes the two sides of the charger together to automatically grip your phone. Lift with one hand to remove.

Adjustable viewing angle: The swivel ball joint allows for complete rotation of your device so you can enjoy landscape or portrait viewing of your device, while charging.

Since its inception in 2012, US-based Tech Armor has quickly risen to the top of the mobile accessory industry by addressing the customer’s need to protect and connect their smartphones and tablets with high quality solutions at budget-friendly prices. Tech Armor’s portfolio includes Prime Glass screen protectors featuring Accessory Glass 2 by Corning®, Ballistic Glass screen protectors, power banks , cases and MFI-certified cables . Branching out into new territory, a new line of Universal Magnetic Car Mounts provide secure and stable access to your device while on the road. Tech Armor products meet the highest quality standard in the industry, which has been through diligent product development and testing. For added peace of mind, Tech Armor establishes lifetime connections and trust with their customers through exceptional customer service and an industry-leading Limited Lifetime Warranty. To learn more, visit http://www.techarmor.com/ . Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. PR Contact: Melody Chalaban

