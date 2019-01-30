[December 06, 2018] New Website Launch Delivers Greater Resources for Data Analytics

Megaputer Intelligence releases the final phase of its company website after upgrades to improve engagement through more educational content and a simplified click-through experience.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megaputer Intelligence announced today the completion and launch of the final phase of its newly designed company website at www.megaputer.com . The completely revamped website offers visitors a streamlined design, improved functionality, and enriched content to help with easier discovery of advanced text analysis solutions and the related case studies. “We are delighted to launch a completely redesigned website for visitors who wish to learn about the basics and the newest developments in text analysis, as well as products, services, and solutions we have to offer,” says Sergei Ananyan, Megaputer’s CEO. “Our goal is to create a great user experience so that visitorscan easily navigate to the information they need.”



Megaputer’s new website features news, blogs, and events related to text analytics. It outlines successful applications of text analytics for solving specific business tasks in insurance, pharma, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing domains. The new blog features multiple perspectives on machine learning, information extraction, and linguistic and semantic analysis, giving readers a diverse and in-depth understanding of text and data analysis solutions from the underlying techniques to the discussion of their implementations in different application fields. Authors of the blogs include data analysis consultants, computational linguists, human-computer interaction specialists, and sales and marketing professionals. The website launch also introduces Megaputer’s updated branding and the expansion of the product line for PolyAnalyst™, Megaputer’s comprehensive data and text analysis software. Josh Froelich, Megaputer’s Lead Web Developer, noted, “It’s a real jungle out there trying to find the right tools or even the right approach for your analytical task. Our website launch highlights a better way to make that journey, with its informative content and easy click-through experience.”

